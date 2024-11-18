Cade Klubnik honored by national award as 'star of the week'

The Manning Award and the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced today that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been named as one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week for his performance in Clemson’s 24-20 win at Pitt on Saturday. The Davey O’Brien Foundation also announced today that Klubnik has been named as one of eight quarterbacks on its Davey O’Brien Great 8 list. The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in 2004 to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. Since the Manning Award started recognizing Stars of the Week in 2011, 568 different quarterbacks from 135 schools have been recognized. Sixty-six players were honored during the 2023 season and 68 quarterbacks have been recognized so far in 2024. This week’s eight Manning Award Stars of the Week are: Carson Beck, Georgia (25-of-40, 379 total yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 98.0) Beck connected on two first-half touchdown passes and scrambled for the go-ahead 10-yard rushing TD in the third quarter as the Bulldogs upended No. 7 Tennessee, 31-17, in a critical SEC showdown. Matthew Caldwell, Troy (26-of-32, 301 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 76.4) Caldwell, who threw a pair of touchdown passes, ran for a two-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and then a 1-yard score with 2:32 to go to ice a 28-20 Sun Belt road win over Georgia Southern. Devon Dampier, New Mexico (11-of-25, 367 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 80.0) Dampier, who passed for 174 yards and ran for 193 yards, closed a sensational game by capping an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run with 21 seconds to go to lift the Lobos their first win over a ranked team since 2003, a 38-35 upset of No. 18 Washington State. Cade Klubnik, Clemson (27-of-41, 329 total yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 67.2) Klubnik, who threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns, broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run with 1:16 to go to lift the Tigers to a 24-20 ACC road victory over Pittsburgh.

Owen McCown, UTSA (29-of-43, 467 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, QBR: 77.6)

McCown, who passed for 379 yards and ran for a career-best 88 yards, led the Roadrunners to a program record 681 yards of offense as they defeated North Texas, 48-27, in AAC action.

C.J. Ogbonna, Buffalo (19-of-37, 319 total yards, 5 TDs, 2 INT, QBR: 62.2)

With the Bulls down by 14 with 7:08 to go, Ogbonna sparked a wild comeback as he ran for a 26-yard touchdown on a fourth-and-10 play, then threw a 33-yard TD pass with 1:49 remaining, followed by a successful two-point conversion shovel pass to force overtime – where he tossed the 14-yard game-winning TD – in a wild 51-48 MAC victory over Ball State.

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (26-of-36, 329 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT, QBR: 86.0)

Robertson, who tallied a career-best 329 passing yards, led the Bears to their fourth straight victory, a 49-35 Big 12 road decision over West Virginia, to reach bowl eligibility.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina (21-of-30, 398 total yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, QBR: 86.2)

Sellers, who tallied a career-best in passing touchdowns, connected on his fifth of the game with 15 seconds remaining as the Gamecocks took down No. 23 Missouri in SEC action.

The Manning Award selected 29 quarterbacks for its Watch List in the preseason and added an additional 14 quarterbacks on October 24. Finalists will be selected in early December and the winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In its first 20 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 14 different schools and from four different conferences. The Southeastern Conference (Jayden Daniels, Stetson Bennett, Bryce Young, Joe Burrow, Mac Jones, Johnny Manziel, Cam Newton, JaMarcus Russell and Tim Tebow) leads the way with nine Manning Award honorees, while the Big 12 Conference (Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Vince Young, Colt McCoy and Robert Griffin III) has had five winners. The Atlantic Coast Conference (Deshaun Watson twice, Matt Ryan and Jameis Winston) has had four Manning Award winners. LSU (Daniels, Burrow, and Russell) now leads the way with three honorees, while Alabama (Bryce Young and Jones), Oklahoma (Murray and Mayfield), and Texas (McCoy and Vince Young) have each produced a pair of Manning Award winners.

All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.