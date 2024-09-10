Cade Klubnik earns two more national honors for standout performance

TigerNet Staff by

New Haven, CT – The Walter Camp Football Foundation has announced the Football Bowl Subdivision National Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for games ending September 7, presented by The Heights Group at Morgan Stanley. About the Award: This is the 21st year that the Walter Camp Football Foundation will honor one offensive and one defensive player as its national Football Bowl Subdivision player of the week during the regular season. It is the nation’s longest running Player of Week award. OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK Cade Klubnik, CLEMSON Junior, Quarterback, Austin, TX Cade Klubnik amassed seven total touchdowns (five passing, two rushing) in just one half of play and set a school record for pass efficiency rating (277.9), finishing 24-of-26 (.923 pct.) for 378 yards in the Tigers’ 66-20 win over App State. He became the first FBS quarterback in the last 25 years with five passing touchdowns, multiple rushing touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 90.0-percent or better in a game. Notes: It is the 13th time a Clemson player has earned Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004, and the Tigers’ first offensive honoree since RB Travis Etienne (Sept. 1, 2019). Davey O'Brien FORT WORTH, Texas (Sept. 10, 2024) – The Davey O’Brien Foundation has revealed that Clemson junior Cade Klubnik has been selected as the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week. He is the second Atlantic Coast Conference quarterback to claim the honor in as many weeks. In just one half of action in a 66-20 victory over Appalachian State, the native of Austin, Texas, accounted for seven touchdowns as the Tigers set a modern school record for points in a half with 56. Klubnik led Clemson to touchdowns on all eight drives before exiting the game at halftime. In all, he completed 24 of 26 passes (92.3 percent) and set career highs in passing yards (378) and passing touchdowns (5). Klubnik’s pass efficiency rating of 277.9 established a new school record. Additionally, according to ESPN Stats & Info, he became the first FBS quarterback in the last 25 years with five or more passing touchdowns, multiple rushing touchdowns and a completion percentage of 90.0 percent or better in a game. The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award, the oldest and most prestigious college quarterback award, was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life. In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955. For more information, visit www.DaveyOBrienAward.com. 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week Honorees Week 1: Cam Ward, Miami Week 2: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

