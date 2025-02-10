Cade Klubnik among Tigers ranked in PFF 101, tabbed as one of nation's 'most improved'

by Brandon Rink Associate Editor / Staff Writer -

PFF released its Top 101 players from the 2024 college football season late last week, and three Clemson Tigers made the list. That's led by returning signal-caller Cade Klubnik, at No. 38. "Maybe the most improved player in the country this year, Klubnik proved himself worthy of his recruiting hype and has Clemson in prime position to contend for a title next season. Klubnik took all the steps you would hope for if you're a Clemson fan, improving his PFF grade from 64.4 to 89.3 in his second year as the starter. He even recorded 17 more big-time throws than in 2023 on only 22 more dropbacks," said PFF.

The top-rated Clemson defender on PFF is T.J. Parker, at No. 55.

"Parker was one of several young stars on Clemson’s defense who shined this season. He finished the year with an 87.4 overall grade, 51 pressures, and 12 sacks. All of those marks ranked inside the top 20 edge defenders in the nation. He was also one of just three ACC edge defenders who finished with an 80.0-plus pass rush grade and run defense grade," PFF said.

Safety R.J. Mickens rounds out the Tigers at No. 70.

"Mickens was the veteran leader of a very young Clemson defense. His 89.8 coverage grade tied for fourth among qualified safeties. He allowed just 100 yards across 29 targets as the primary defender while picking off two passes and breaking up five others. Mickens’ experience and versatility in the defensive backfield should serve him well in the NFL," said PFF.

Another ranking of note, former Clemson defensive back Andrew Mukuba made the Top 25 (23).

