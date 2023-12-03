BREAKING

Breaking: Clemson’s bowl game matchup announced

2023 Dec 3

A late postseason shuffle upset the much-reported destination for Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers this December.

Instead of a Clemson-USC Holiday Bowl, Clemson will play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on December 29 at noon (ESPN).

It will be Clemson's 10th trip to the Gator Bowl.

After falling to 4-4 two-thirds of the way through the regular season, Clemson finished with ranked wins over No. 15 Notre Dame (31-23) and No. 20 North Carolina (31-20) and captured back the Palmetto Bowl trophy with a 16-7 victory at South Carolina to close out a four-game winning streak.

Kentucky improved to 7-5 on the season with a 38-31 win in its rivalry game versus Louisville to close the regular season.

Clemson is 5-8 against the Wildcats all-time, splitting the last two matchups in the Music City Bowl in 2006 (28-20 Kentucky) and 2009 (21-13 Clemson).

Clemson becomes the 12th program in history to go to 50 bowls.

