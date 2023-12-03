|
Breaking: Clemson’s bowl game matchup announced
A late postseason shuffle upset the much-reported destination for
Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers this December.
Instead of a Clemson-USC Holiday Bowl, Clemson will play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on December 29 at noon (ESPN). It will be Clemson's 10th trip to the Gator Bowl. After falling to 4-4 two-thirds of the way through the regular season, Clemson finished with ranked wins over No. 15 Notre Dame (31-23) and No. 20 North Carolina (31-20) and captured back the Palmetto Bowl trophy with a 16-7 victory at South Carolina to close out a four-game winning streak. Kentucky improved to 7-5 on the season with a 38-31 win in its rivalry game versus Louisville to close the regular season. Clemson is 5-8 against the Wildcats all-time, splitting the last two matchups in the Music City Bowl in 2006 (28-20 Kentucky) and 2009 (21-13 Clemson). Clemson becomes the 12th program in history to go to 50 bowls.
Tickets On-Sale Now on Ticketmaster or at https://t.co/G6uLEWpWX8! pic.twitter.com/GqLNgGcsC8
Clemson ➡️ @taxslayerbowl pic.twitter.com/puB5iB4nl4
Pop Tarts Bowl: NC State vs. K-State.
Gator Bowl: Clemson vs. Kentucky.
Holiday Bowl: USC vs. Louisville.
Strangely, no Notre Dame yet.
Excited to announce the match-up for the 79th Annual TaxSlayer Gator Bowl! @ClemsonFB & @UKFootball will face-off in Jacksonville on Friday, December 29that Noon on Bill Gay Grounds at EverBank Stadium!
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯 𝗕𝗢𝗪𝗟 𝗦𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗢𝗡 🏈
Clemson fans have to be thrilled.... Not sure what happened to push Clemson into Gator contention, but not having to travel to the West Coast is huge. And the game is not two days after Christmas.— David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 3, 2023
ACC bowls finally coming in. The FSU ripple effect threw the whole lineup into chaos.
