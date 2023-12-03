Instead of a Clemson-USC Holiday Bowl, Clemson will play Kentucky in the Gator Bowl on December 29 at noon (ESPN).

It will be Clemson's 10th trip to the Gator Bowl.

After falling to 4-4 two-thirds of the way through the regular season, Clemson finished with ranked wins over No. 15 Notre Dame (31-23) and No. 20 North Carolina (31-20) and captured back the Palmetto Bowl trophy with a 16-7 victory at South Carolina to close out a four-game winning streak.

Kentucky improved to 7-5 on the season with a 38-31 win in its rivalry game versus Louisville to close the regular season.

Clemson is 5-8 against the Wildcats all-time, splitting the last two matchups in the Music City Bowl in 2006 (28-20 Kentucky) and 2009 (21-13 Clemson).

Clemson becomes the 12th program in history to go to 50 bowls.

Clemson fans have to be thrilled.... Not sure what happened to push Clemson into Gator contention, but not having to travel to the West Coast is huge. And the game is not two days after Christmas. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 3, 2023