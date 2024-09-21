Clemson star defender listed unavailable for NC State game

Sophomore star defensive lineman Peter Woods was listed as unavailable for the noon matchup with NC State (ABC broadcast).

Woods was forced to exit after 12 snaps with a lower body injury after a low block from App State in the first half two weeks ago.

He was designated as ‘day-to-day’ by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney in the wake of it and up to midweek this week, who added Wednesday that Woods was getting better.

Woods came out for warmups but did not participate with the group fully.

Woods has only missed one game in his two-year college career to date, which was also versus NC State, last year.

Clemson also listed CB Corian Gipson, OL Dietrick Pennington and OL Collin Sadler in the unavailable list.

In for Marcus Tate last game, Sadler started and played 59 snaps versus Appalachian State.

Tate was announced as a starter, while wide receiver Tyler Brown (also day to day) did not dress out for final warmups.

Clemson is a 17.5-point favorite as of 11 a.m.