CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei:

Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
by - Saturday, November 26, 2022, 4:47 PM

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter talked to the media following the 31-30 rivalry loss to South Carolina on Saturday as he was asked about the offensive performance.

“Yeah, we just were really sluggish in the second half and we couldn't move the ball," Streeter said to the media. "You know, we had 250 yards in the first half and just really, really struggled being consistent," Streeter said. "Whether it was missed plays, we had missed throws, missed drops. Obviously, the passing game was nonexistent most of the night. So it was a really tough day at the office. Really tough day.”

Streeter didn't think of pulling DJU to get a spark out of the offense.

"No. DJ has been our leader," Streeter said. "There were a lot of drops tonight. That ain't freakin' DJ's fault. There were other people on the field, you know? It's not just DJ. DJ ran his a** off tonight."

Uiagalelei completed 8 out of 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

On the ground, he had 12 rushes for 51 yards and a score.

Check out the full video below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to South Carolina
WATCH: Dabo Swinney reacts to loss to South Carolina
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei and teammates react to loss to South Carolina
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei and teammates react to loss to South Carolina
Postgame notes on Clemson-South Carolina
Postgame notes on Clemson-South Carolina
Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 140) Author
spacer TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 TigerNet News
spacer Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 ClemKWA
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 harpua
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 CLT Tiger
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 Bareftn
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 N507114
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 NkyTigersFan1
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 AC Leo
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 NkyTigersFan1
spacer Re: Hoping somebody runs your @$$ off.
 Stillapirate®
spacer Yes… DITTO!***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 TigerPunk
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Rswanson
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Wrigley Field Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 ForeTigers
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 pharmrock
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 pharmrock
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 AC Leo
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 cwp74
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Ugh
 laid-backtiger®
spacer Re: Ugh
 Touch_The_Rock79
spacer Re: Ugh
 TIGERMAN1944
spacer Re: Ugh
 CUTIGERS2002
spacer Re: Ugh
 Moondog7
spacer Re: Ugh
 AC Leo
spacer Re: Ugh
 mikey1
spacer Re: Ugh
 Watcher®
spacer Yah… we should have used our TEs
 clemson_alum
spacer Guys delusional.***
 TruTiger
spacer Re: Guys delusional.***
 Big Tig Esquire
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 OIBTiger3
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 BBQTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 secgrowa
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 I4CUTigers
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 logans heroes
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 wewillROCKyou
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 AthensGaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 AthensGaTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 NkyTigersFan1
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 HarleyTgr
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 TigersFTW
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 SCLEMSONS®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Dubs
spacer He's definitely gotta go now.***
 TruTiger
spacer Hopefully we run both of you off
 Tigerfansince1972®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Mogambu
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 TigersFTW
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Dubs
spacer L oh freaking L
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 TigerFreak
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 N507114
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 jkjgolf
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 tigerforlife28®
spacer this staff is a clown show***
 tgrfan42069
spacer Spoken like a man who doesn’t have a clue…
 ugaTiger
spacer Re: Spoken like a man who doesn’t have a clue…
 bigwig71®
spacer We lost 10 points just now with Streeter doing an interview.
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: We lost 10 points just now with Streeter doing an interview.
 Crzyhrs®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 N507114
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 N507114
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Crzyhrs®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Dubs
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Opionator
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 harpua
spacer I think I heard a funny quote one time where
 thall8
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 TygerTymeRyan
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 N507114
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 N507114
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Tiger98®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Tiger98®
spacer Wow, the stubbornness to never blame DJ is unreal***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 hasbro10
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 stonecold
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Tigershun
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 TigerCub10
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 InletTiger15®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 tiger6
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 dabrian
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 ROBOKIRK
spacer How do you say “passing percentage not the norm”
 clemson_alum
spacer Re: How do you say “passing percentage not the norm”
 2000®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Tiger98®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Tiger98®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 clivesmith
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 clivesmith
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Tiger98®
spacer 8-29 for 99 yards
 go_all_tigers
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 JRsigchi80
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 JRsigchi80
spacer It didn't take long 70 comments in under 30 min...***
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Marine4Life
spacer L***
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Cellica
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 N507114
spacer If that's truly how he sees things,
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 UnclePete
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Pawsitive Force
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 BeastBoy13
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 CU_Drew
spacer I was going to start a GoFundMe for the U-Haul
 NotDaboSwinney
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 rons1®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 clemsonfan2022
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 OneChristianGuy
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 G986
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 aroseforthehall
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 NkyTigersFan1
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 cetiger99
spacer He ran his butt off because he can’t throw a pass***
 tiger20030
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 ClemsonBrad35
spacer Pitiful.***
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 JohnSimm971
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 MaukaTiger®
spacer Is this what Best is the Standard looks like to him?***
 tigerdave2®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Noonan®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 steve1974
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 aroseforthehall
spacer When was the last time a Clemson coach
 Reckless96®
spacer Wow, we are in more trouble on offense than I ever imagined.
 Clemson81to85
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 StopTheWooHoo
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 NkyTigersFan1
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 NkyTigersFan1
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 ILuvBrittany®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 TheDPT
spacer Sluggish in the second half? We've been sluggish all year.
 Clemson81to85
spacer Translation: I’m not qualified to OC big time CFB
 dagummit
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 EdubEZ
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 pharmrock
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 N507114
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 NkyTigersFan1
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 NkyTigersFan1
spacer The last 2 series of offensive possessions were made up
 Watcher®
spacer Hmmm…lots of excuses, not much to build on…
 iTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"
 Just_Sayin
Read all 140 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest