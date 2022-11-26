Brandon Streeter on whether to pull DJ Uiagalelei: "DJ ran his a** off"

Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter talked to the media following the 31-30 rivalry loss to South Carolina on Saturday as he was asked about the offensive performance.

“Yeah, we just were really sluggish in the second half and we couldn't move the ball," Streeter said to the media. "You know, we had 250 yards in the first half and just really, really struggled being consistent," Streeter said. "Whether it was missed plays, we had missed throws, missed drops. Obviously, the passing game was nonexistent most of the night. So it was a really tough day at the office. Really tough day.”

Streeter didn't think of pulling DJU to get a spark out of the offense.

"No. DJ has been our leader," Streeter said. "There were a lot of drops tonight. That ain't freakin' DJ's fault. There were other people on the field, you know? It's not just DJ. DJ ran his a** off tonight."

Uiagalelei completed 8 out of 29 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

On the ground, he had 12 rushes for 51 yards and a score.

