Barrett Carter confident that this Clemson defender will 'continue to show why he's one of the best'

Barrett Carter says Sammy Brown is 'one of the smartest I've ever been around'

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Barrett Carter used his stage at the NFL Scouting Combine interviews Wednesday to praise some former teammates. Asked what one 2024 freshman Tiger he'd bet to be on that same stage in a few years in Indianapolis, Carter didn't hesitate to name Sammy Brown. "First of all, he's wise beyond his years," Carter told the media assembled. "The kid's a biology major, definitely one of the smartest kids I've ever been around. It's rare for you to see a kid like Sammy in today's football world. He came in literally Day 1 he was ready to play. You could see his physicality, his speed, his intelligence, all of it, just at a high level." Carter says he even picked up some pointers from the 5-star prospect. "I learned a lot from Sammy, and I was three (years), four years older than him," Carter said. "Sammy, everyone knows his name, obviously, but he's truly one of the most talented players I've ever been around. One of the smartest I've ever been around. So, he's gonna continue to show why he's one of the best." Like he did while wearing the Paw in Clemson, Carter also pointed some praise to his QB, Cade Klubnik: Barrett with some love for his former QB 🥹@bcsznn 🤝 @CadeKlubnikQB pic.twitter.com/MipoNF6VPS — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 27, 2025 More from the Carter interview:

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!