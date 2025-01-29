Banana Ball announces sellout of Death Valley

The Savannah Bananas announced a sellout to fill 81,000 seats in Death Valley for the 'Banana Ball' game they are hosting on April 26: It's Official - Clemson's Death Valley is Sold Out!



81,000 fans from all over the country will be seeing Banana Ball at our first ever College Football Stadium.



Let's Go! pic.twitter.com/ReGwBno4AQ — Jesse Cole (@YellowTuxJesse) January 29, 2025 Press release from October: SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Bananas Baseball Club has selected Clemson University’s Memorial Stadium, also known as Death Valley...The game between the Bananas and the Party Animals is scheduled to take place on April 26, 2025. “We are beyond excited to welcome the Bananas to the Valley,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff, who helped organize the event on Clemson’s behalf. “The Bananas’ innovation in the sports and entertainment space is world-class, and we are delighted to open our doors to fans from all over as part of the World Tour. The atmosphere in Death Valley is as good as it gets, and we are eager to help create an unforgettable experience when the Bananas come to town in April 2025.” Clemson’s stadium would give the club the opportunity to break its single-game attendance record, which now stands at more than 45,000 after a Sept. 22, 2024 trip to Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia, Pa. Memorial Stadium, in addition to playing as the home to Clemson’s National Championship Football program, has also hosted many previous world-class events, including The George Strait Country Music Festival, The Rolling Stones, Living Colour, Pink Floyd, Elton John, U2, the Eagles and Billy Joel. These are the eleven Rules of Banana Ball. Which is your favorite?🍌 pic.twitter.com/iSxBrzxKgQ — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) February 22, 2024

