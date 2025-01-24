CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Tom Allen says he is going to train for his first Hill run.
Tom Allen says he is going to train for his first Hill run.

Allen will be ready for first Hill run: 'I'm not going to face-plant on national TV'
by - 2025 Jan 24 12:29

Tom Allen has plenty of work to do in his first campaign as Clemson's defensive coordinator in a highly-anticipated season ahead.

When things are just about to kick off between Clemson and LSU on August 30 in Death Valley, Allen has one particular first goal.

Don't trip going down The Hill.

"You know what? I did find out that it's kinda part of the process when you come here. You have to run down The Hill the first game," Allen told an Indiana radio show Friday. "All the new coaches. Here's the thing, I haven't done it yet, but I'm going to do some practice runs. I'm not going to face-plant on national television. I will say this, it is a lot steeper than I thought...I'm going to practice that run and I'm going to make sure I nail that sucker."

Allen is fully aware that his new head coach Dabo Swinney will lead the charge well.

"He is full sprint," Allen said. "No doubt...(You might injure) your hamstring, Achilles, just tripping, and halfway down, there's almost like a ramp. There's several potential pitfalls. I'm definitely going to train for this thing.

"There's no doubt."

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Vegas sets 2025 Clemson over/under win total
Vegas sets 2025 Clemson over/under win total
National outlet releases early Clemson, ACC football predictions
National outlet releases early Clemson, ACC football predictions
Mickey Conn visits with No. 1-rated linebacker, USC commit
Mickey Conn visits with No. 1-rated linebacker, USC commit
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts