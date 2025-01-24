Allen will be ready for first Hill run: 'I'm not going to face-plant on national TV'

TigerNet Staff by

Tom Allen has plenty of work to do in his first campaign as Clemson's defensive coordinator in a highly-anticipated season ahead. When things are just about to kick off between Clemson and LSU on August 30 in Death Valley, Allen has one particular first goal. Don't trip going down The Hill. "You know what? I did find out that it's kinda part of the process when you come here. You have to run down The Hill the first game," Allen told an Indiana radio show Friday. "All the new coaches. Here's the thing, I haven't done it yet, but I'm going to do some practice runs. I'm not going to face-plant on national television. I will say this, it is a lot steeper than I thought...I'm going to practice that run and I'm going to make sure I nail that sucker." Allen is fully aware that his new head coach Dabo Swinney will lead the charge well. "He is full sprint," Allen said. "No doubt...(You might injure) your hamstring, Achilles, just tripping, and halfway down, there's almost like a ramp. There's several potential pitfalls. I'm definitely going to train for this thing. "There's no doubt."

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now