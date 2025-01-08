CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Jeremiah Alexander is a former No. 1-rated EDGE player looking for a fresh start. (Alabama photo)
Jeremiah Alexander is a former No. 1-rated EDGE player looking for a fresh start. (Alabama photo)

Alabama transfer Jeremiah Alexander commits to Clemson football
2025 Jan 8

Former 5-star prospect and Alabama defender Jeremiah Alexander committed and signed to Clemson as a transfer Wednesday.

Alexander was the No. 1-rated EDGE out of high school in 2022 and picked the Crimson Tide over Clemson and Georgia at that time.

He has two seasons of eligibility left.

Alexander is a third transfer portal addition for the Tigers, joining wide receiver Tristan Smith (Southeast Missouri) and defensive end Will Heldt (Purdue). Clemson is tied for the 20th-best average rating for its transfer class on 247Sports.

Alexander was a high school teammate of Clemson standout Peter Woods at Thompson (Ala.).

Alexander visited Clemson this week after making a stop at Auburn post-transfer portal entry. He was originally reported to have been visiting Ole Miss and Oklahoma after Clemson.

Alabama bio and high school background

2024

Inside backer who has contributed on defense and special teams while at UA ... missed the first three games of the season recovering from injury ... selected as a special teams player of the week by the Alabama coaching staff for his efforts against Georgia in the top-five matchup. Georgia: Returned from injury for his first game action of the season. Vanderbilt: Contributed on special teams in Nashville. South Carolina: Recorded one tackle on kickoff coverage. Tennessee: Finished with one special teams tackle against the Vols. Missouri: Worked on special teams in the Homecoming matchup. LSU: Contributed two tackles on the night. Mercer: Saw time on defense and special teams against the Bears. Oklahoma: Earned playing time in Norman. Auburn: Worked on special teams in the Iron Bowl.

2023

Inside backer who moved to the outside to start the season ... totaled three tackles in 14 games of action, primarily on special teams. Middle Tennessee: Recorded one tackle in the season opener. Texas: Saw time in the top-15 matchup. USF: Worked on special teams in Tampa. Ole Miss: Contributed on special teams against the Rebels. Mississippi State: Returned to the inside backer group for the game ... saw time on special teams. Texas A&M: Earned reps on special teams. Arkansas: Played on special teams. Tennessee: Saw time against the Vols. LSU: Worked on special teams in the top-15 matchup. Kentucky: Recorded one tackle from his linebacker post. Chattanooga: Finished with one tackle on the day. Auburn: Saw time on special teams against the Tigers. Georgia: Worked on special teams in Atlanta. Michigan: Contributed on special teams.

2022

Appeared in four games with one tackle to his name. ULM: Saw his first collegiate action ... recorded one tackle in the debut. Vanderbilt: Entered off the bench to see snaps on defense against the Commodores. Arkansas: Earned time on special teams in Fayetteville. Texas A&M: Continued his work on special teams.

High School and Personal Data

The top-rated player from Alabama and one of the top edge rushers in his class ... a five-star recruit by Rivals.com, ESPN.com, PrepStar and on the 247Composite ... the sixth-ranked player on the Rivals250 and the No. 1-ranked weakside defensive end by Rivals ... No. 18 on the ESPN300, the second-ranked defensive end and No. 10 player in the Southeast Region according to ESPN ... the top-ranked edge rusher and 17th-ranked prospect nationally on the 247Composite ... tabbed as a five-star and the No. 32 player overall on the On300 list according to On3 ... No. 13 in the On3 Consensus ... earned a four-star grade by 247Sports, who listed him as the No. 5 edge rusher and 49th-rated recruit in the country ... the top-rated player at his position and in the state while also being tabbed as the No. 17 prospect on the Top 150 Dream Team by PrepStar ... earned MaxPreps Alabama Football Player of the Year honors in 2021 ... totaled 93 tackles, including 29 for loss, to go with 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries as a senior at Thompson High School ... helped the Warriors to the state title in 2021 ... selected to the Under Armour All-America Game following his senior campaign ... coached by Mark Freeman at THS ... signed with the Crimson Tide over Clemson and Georgia among a multitude of offers.

