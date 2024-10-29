ACC unveils new Championship Trophy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday unveiled its new championship trophy. This marks the first time the ACC has changed its trophy since the league’s expansion for the 2014-15 school year. “With the new era of the ACC and our now 18 member schools, this trophy represents an evolution to a sleeker, more modern design while still paying respect to our previous trophy,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We are incredibly proud of our 28 sponsored sports and the amazing student-athletes that compete at the highest level for ACC and NCAA Titles. The new ACC trophy will be a fitting award for our teams’ capturing a hard-earned championship.” The new trophy comes as the conference prepares for its first championships of the 2024-25 school year on Friday, November 1, with the league’s men’s and women’s cross country programs competing in the 2024 ACC Championships in Cary, North Carolina. The new trophy weighs 22½ pounds and stands 26 inches tall, but is more compact, which will make it easier to hold and hoist. It builds on the previous iteration of the trophy and features many of the same components. The color scheme and materials are consistent with those of the previous version, while the base features a similar design and the same material as its predecessor. The league’s 18 schools are represented in the middle panel, while the year, sport and winning institution are listed on the front panel. The trophy also features the league’s tagline “Accomplish Greatness” on each side as well as ACC logos in multiple positions so the conference logo is visible from all angles. From ideation to completion, the ACC worked with its trophy and awards partner, Jostens, to create the new trophy. The ACC and Jostens have been partners for more than 20 years. The new trophy will represent the championship title for 27 of the ACC’s 28 sponsored sports, except for football, which will retain its trophy.