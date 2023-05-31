|
ACC Network to feature three straight days of games to kickoff 2023 college football season
|2023 May 31, Wed 15:17-
With less than 100 days to the official start of the college football season, the countdown to kickoff on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, has begun. The schedule of games across ESPN platforms for Weeks 1-3 of the 2023 season was announced today.
ACCN will air 13 live football games over the opening weeks showcasing 10 conference teams and nine home openers. Weeks 1-3 will feature at least three games on ACCN, with Weeks 1 and 2 carrying five games. Week 1 features three straight days of games beginning with Elon at Wake Forest on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET. Miami opens its season on ACCN on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Miami (Ohio), while Boston College hosting Northern Illinois kicks off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 2. Pitt welcomes Wofford to Acrisure Stadium at 3:30 p.m., while Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m. The action continues in Week 2 with a quadruple header on Saturday, Sept. 9 featuring three teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. Vanderbilt at Wake Forest leads off at 11 a.m., followed by Charleston Southern at reigning ACC Champion and No. 9 Clemson at 2:15 p.m., Appalachian State at No. 21 North Carolina at 5:15 p.m., and Southern Miss at No. 3 Florida State for ACC Network Primetime Football at 8:30 p.m. for the Noles’ home opener at Doak Campbell Stadium. Highlighting Week 3 is Miami hosting Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 16 featuring Northwestern at Duke at 3:30 p.m., and Florida Atlantic at No. 9 Clemson at 8 p.m. for ACC Network Primetime Football. In addition to the games slated for ACCN, ACCNX will carry four games in Weeks 1 and 2 – Colgate at Syracuse (Sept. 2, 4 p.m.), Holy Cross at Boston College (Sept. 9, Noon), South Carolina State at Georgia Tech (Sept. 9, 1 p.m.) and Lafayette at Duke (Sept. 9, 6 p.m.). Those games will also be simulcast on ESPN+. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer. ACC Football Weeks 1-3 on ACC Network Thu, Aug. 31 7 p.m. Elon at Wake Forest ACC Network Fri, Sep. 1 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Miami ACC Network Sat, Sep. 2 Noon Northern Illinois at Boston College ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Wofford at Pitt ACC Network 4 p.m. Colgate at Syracuse ESPN+/ACCNX 8 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech ACC Network Thu, Sep. 7 7:30 p.m. Murray State at Louisville ACC Network Sat, Sep. 9 11 a.m. Vanderbilt at Wake Forest ACC Network Noon Holy Cross at Boston College ESPN+/ACCNX 1 p.m. South Carolina State at Georgia Tech ESPN+/ACCNX 2:15 p.m. Charleston Southern at No. 9 Clemson ACC Network 5:15 p.m. Appalachian State at No. 21 North Carolina ACC Network 6 p.m. Lafayette at Duke ESPN+/ACCNX 8:30 p.m. Southern Miss at No. 3 Florida State ACC Network Thu, Sep. 14 7:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Miami ACC Network Sat, Sep. 16 3:30 p.m. Northwestern at Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. Florida Atlantic at No. 9 Clemson ACC Network Rankings – ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
