ACC Network to feature three straight days of games to kickoff 2023 college football season

Press Release by

With less than 100 days to the official start of the college football season, the countdown to kickoff on ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, has begun. The schedule of games across ESPN platforms for Weeks 1-3 of the 2023 season was announced today. ACCN will air 13 live football games over the opening weeks showcasing 10 conference teams and nine home openers. Weeks 1-3 will feature at least three games on ACCN, with Weeks 1 and 2 carrying five games. Week 1 features three straight days of games beginning with Elon at Wake Forest on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. ET. Miami opens its season on ACCN on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. against Miami (Ohio), while Boston College hosting Northern Illinois kicks off a Saturday tripleheader on the network at noon on Sept. 2. Pitt welcomes Wofford to Acrisure Stadium at 3:30 p.m., while Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion for this season’s first installment of ACC Network Primetime Football at 8 p.m. The action continues in Week 2 with a quadruple header on Saturday, Sept. 9 featuring three teams ranked in ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. Vanderbilt at Wake Forest leads off at 11 a.m., followed by Charleston Southern at reigning ACC Champion and No. 9 Clemson at 2:15 p.m., Appalachian State at No. 21 North Carolina at 5:15 p.m., and Southern Miss at No. 3 Florida State for ACC Network Primetime Football at 8:30 p.m. for the Noles’ home opener at Doak Campbell Stadium. Highlighting Week 3 is Miami hosting Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 16 featuring Northwestern at Duke at 3:30 p.m., and Florida Atlantic at No. 9 Clemson at 8 p.m. for ACC Network Primetime Football. In addition to the games slated for ACCN, ACCNX will carry four games in Weeks 1 and 2 – Colgate at Syracuse (Sept. 2, 4 p.m.), Holy Cross at Boston College (Sept. 9, Noon), South Carolina State at Georgia Tech (Sept. 9, 1 p.m.) and Lafayette at Duke (Sept. 9, 6 p.m.). Those games will also be simulcast on ESPN+. Additional scheduling details, including talent assignments for each matchup, will be announced later this summer. ACC Football Weeks 1-3 on ACC Network Thu, Aug. 31 7 p.m. Elon at Wake Forest ACC Network Fri, Sep. 1 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Miami ACC Network Sat, Sep. 2 Noon Northern Illinois at Boston College ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Wofford at Pitt ACC Network 4 p.m. Colgate at Syracuse ESPN+/ACCNX 8 p.m. Old Dominion at Virginia Tech ACC Network Thu, Sep. 7 7:30 p.m. Murray State at Louisville ACC Network Sat, Sep. 9 11 a.m. Vanderbilt at Wake Forest ACC Network Noon Holy Cross at Boston College ESPN+/ACCNX 1 p.m. South Carolina State at Georgia Tech ESPN+/ACCNX 2:15 p.m. Charleston Southern at No. 9 Clemson ACC Network 5:15 p.m. Appalachian State at No. 21 North Carolina ACC Network 6 p.m. Lafayette at Duke ESPN+/ACCNX 8:30 p.m. Southern Miss at No. 3 Florida State ACC Network Thu, Sep. 14 7:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at Miami ACC Network Sat, Sep. 16 3:30 p.m. Northwestern at Duke ACC Network 8 p.m. Florida Atlantic at No. 9 Clemson ACC Network Rankings – ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

