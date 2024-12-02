CLEMSON FOOTBALL

ACC issues institutional fines and public reprimands to UNC, NC State, UVA and VTech
2024 Dec 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference is issuing an institutional fine and public reprimand to North Carolina and NC State for the actions of both teams following the game on November 30.

Separately, due to the pregame confrontation between student-athletes at Virginia and Virginia Tech, the ACC is issuing an institutional fine and public reprimand to both institutions.

In both cases, the actions violated the ACC Sportsmanship Policy. The unsportsmanlike behavior that was displayed is unacceptable and tarnishes the passionate on-field play between these institutions.

The funds from the imposed institutional fines – which are the maximum allowed by the league’s bylaws – will be placed into the Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship account.

The ACC considers this matter closed and will have no further comment.

