ACC announces new premium seating, experiential offerings for ACC title game

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced new premium seating and gameday experience opportunities for the 20th ACC Football Championship Game presented by GEICO, set for Saturday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET in Bank of America Stadium. The new exclusive options this year feature premium hospitality and enhanced gameday experiences for devoted ACC football fans, including the Gridiron Club and The Vault, along with pregame and postgame on-field access. Fans interested in purchasing or learning more about these exclusive offerings can visit the ACC Football Championship Page at: https://theacc.com/sports/2024/11/1/24fcghospitality.aspx. Gridiron Club – Premium Hospitality The Gridiron Club offers a unique gameday experience that stands out from the rest. Spanning 10,000 square feet, this exclusive club provides fans and their guests with a thrilling atmosphere to enjoy the ACC Football Championship Game. With an indoor/outdoor setting, guests can take in great views, relax in comfortable seating, and enjoy premium amenities. Situated in the elevated North corner of the stadium, the Gridiron Club offers excellent sight lines to midfield and both end zones. All seats are protected from the elements, as they are located beneath the upper deck and are fully covered. Additionally, radiant heat and fans are utilized to ensure a comfortable climate in the premium outdoor seating areas. The Gridiron Club operates on an all-inclusive basis, providing high-end food and beverages —including beer and wine. Guests can enjoy covered outdoor seating with cushioned chairs, heaters, ceiling fans, and TVs throughout the club. Furthermore, there are private restrooms available exclusively for Gridiron Club guests. The Vault The Vault is a premium hospitality package that immerses fans right in the heart of the action. This all-inclusive package ensures that dedicated fans have everything they need, from hotel check-in to the postgame trophy celebration on the field at Bank of America Stadium. Fans will enjoy luxurious field-side seating, access to a climate-controlled lounge, and a wide selection of food and beverages. The Vault is situated directly behind the sideline of the first team to clinch a spot in the championship game, allowing fans of all ages to cheer on their favorite team up close. The features of The Vault hospitality package will include a two-night stay with luxurious uptown Charlotte accommodations, motorcoach transportation to Bank of America Stadium as part of the team police escort caravan on gameday, a pregame field experience as teams take the field just minutes before kickoff, and an exclusive opportunity to participate in the postgame trophy celebration. Pregame Field Experience Experience the thrill of the game like never before! Open to fans of all ages and teams, our pregame field experience offers an incredible opportunity to watch warmups up close with exclusive field passes. Imagine standing right on the field, just feet away from your favorite players as they gear up for the ACC Football Championship Game. Don’t miss this unforgettable moment! The experience starts as soon as the gates open and lasts until about 25 minutes before kickoff. Must have a valid game ticket in addition to purchasing this experience. Postgame Trophy Presentation Field Experience What better way to enjoy your team's championship victory than being on the field as they lift the ACC Football Championship trophy? The Postgame Trophy Presentation Field Experience gives fans exclusive access to the field, along with authentic team-issued championship gear during the unforgettable postgame celebration. When purchasing, be sure to select your team, as this incredible experience is designed specifically for fans of the winning team. For instance, if you buy a pass for Team A but Team B emerges victorious, your purchase will be fully refunded after the game. Must have a valid game day ticket in addition to purchasing this experience. Other Exciting Fan Offerings In addition to the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game presented by GEICO, ACC fans of all ages can take part in weekend festivities including Fan Fest, which will take place in uptown Charlotte at Romare Bearden Park on Friday, December 6, from 3-9 p.m. ET and Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. Free and open to the public, fans can enjoy pre-game fun with appearances by ACC Mascots, tailgate games, giveaways, and more! Fan Fest is the premier destination in uptown Charlotte on Friday and Saturday leading up to the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game. Enjoy the excitement of other championship games on our LED screens, along with a beer garden and a variety of food trucks. Situated just one block from Bank of America Stadium at Romare Bearden Park, Fan Fest offers pregame fun for fans of all ages! ACC fans of all ages will find plenty to do including: Appearances by ACC Network personalities, Chalk Talk Live performance by national recording artist ACC Mascot and school band performances QB Challenge, Field Goal Kick, Football Pong Tailgate games, Photo Ops, Free Giveaways Purchase game day merchandise from Event1 Extra Yard for Teachers Foundation Activation