ACC announces future neutral site championships in North Carolina

Press Release by

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – On Thursday, Feb. 8, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that Charlotte, Greensboro, Cary, Durham and Raleigh will play host to numerous future neutral site conference championships as approved by the league’s membership. Half of the conference’s 28 sponsored sports are named, including the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship and ACC Men’s Basketball Championship, as well as Olympic Sports, including baseball, women’s golf, gymnastics, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, rowing, and men’s and women’s tennis. As was announced in April 2018, the ACC’s Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium through 2030. “We are incredibly proud to announce this tremendous package of neutral site championships that will be held in the State of North Carolina, where the league was founded more than 70 years ago,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Each of these outstanding cities and venues will provide a first-class experience for our student-athletes, coaches, institutions, alumni and fans over the next seven years. We are also pleased to have been able to deliver so quickly on our commitment to continue to hold numerous tournaments and championships in cities across the State of North Carolina as part of the ACC Board of Directors' decision to relocate the conference office headquarters to Charlotte.” The ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament will take place in North Carolina for five consecutive years from 2025 to 2029. The historical postseason tournament will alternate years, taking place at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte in 2025, 2026, and 2028, and at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2027 and 2029. No venue has hosted the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament more than the Greensboro Coliseum, and 2027 will mark the 30th time. The City of Charlotte has hosted the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament on 13 occasions. The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will also split time between Charlotte and Greensboro, as the women’s tournament will tip off in the Greensboro Coliseum in 2024 and 2025. In 2027, the longest-running DI conference women’s basketball tournament in the country will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Like the men’s and women’s basketball championships, the ACC Baseball Championship will also alternate sites over the next six years. Starting this spring, the baseball conference championship will be hosted at Truist Field in Charlotte in 2024, 2026, and 2028, while Durham and the Durham Bulls Athletic Park will host the championship event in 2025, 2027, and 2029. In addition to basketball, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex will also host men’s and women’s swimming and diving as well as gymnastics. The Greensboro Aquatic Center will host the ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships in five of the next six years – 2024, 2025, 2027, 2028, and 2029. The ACC Gymnastics Championship will be held three straight years – 2024, 2025, and 2026 – at the Greensboro Coliseum. Charlotte is the host city for both the ACC Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Championships beginning this spring and running through 2028. Both events will be held at the American Legion Memorial Stadium. The ACC Women’s Soccer Championship and the ACC Men’s Soccer Championship will continue to be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary through the 2029 season. The Cary Tennis Park will continue to host the ACC Women’s and Men’s Tennis Championships from 2024 through 2029. Lake Wheeler Park in Raleigh will host the ACC Rowing Championship in five of the next seven years, including 2024, 2026, 2027, 2029, and 2030, while the ACC Women’s Golf Championship will be played on a variety of McConnell Golf properties throughout the Southeast through 2029. The 2024 event will be held in Wilmington at Porters Neck Country Club, while the 2025, 2027, and 2029 tournaments will take place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. The ACC continues to ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS with a monumental start to the 2023-24 academic year. This past fall, the ACC saw four different ACC teams win four NCAA Titles across the seven league-sponsored fall sports. The conference as a whole, also continued to rank among the nation’s best in both U.S. News and World Report Rankings and NCAA Graduation Success Ratings while making momentous changes to the league with the relocation of the office headquarters to Charlotte, North Carolina, the announcement of the addition of three world-class institutions in University of California (Cal), Southern Methodist University (SMU) and Stanford University and the launch of a new brand campaign entitled ACCOMPLISH GREATNESS. Future Championships with Locations ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament: 2025: Charlotte, Spectrum Center 2026: Charlotte, Spectrum Center 2027: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum 2028: Charlotte, Spectrum Center 2029: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament: 2024: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum (previously announced) 2025: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum 2027: Charlotte, Spectrum Center ACC Baseball Championship: 2024: Charlotte, Truist Field (previously announced) 2025: Durham, Durham Bulls Athletic Park 2026: Charlotte, Truist Field 2027: Durham, Durham Bulls Athletic Park 2028: Charlotte, Truist Field 2029: Durham, Durham Bulls Athletic Park ACC Gymnastics Championship: 2024: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum (previously announced) 2025: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum 2026: Greensboro, Greensboro Coliseum ACC Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships: 2024: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center (previously announced) 2025: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center 2027: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center 2028: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center 2029: Greensboro, Greensboro Aquatic Center ACC Men’s Soccer and ACC Women’s Soccer Championships: 2024: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park 2025: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park 2026: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park 2027: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park 2028: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park 2029: Cary, WakeMed Soccer Park ACC Men’s & Women’s Lacrosse Championship: 2024: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium (previously announced) 2025: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium 2026: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium 2027: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium 2028: Charlotte, American Legion Memorial Stadium ACC Rowing Championship: 2024: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park (previously announced) 2026: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park 2027: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park 2029: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park 2030: Raleigh, Lake Wheeler Park ACC Men’s & Women’s Tennis Championships: 2024: Cary, Cary Tennis Park (previously announced) 2025: Cary, Cary Tennis Park 2026: Cary, Cary Tennis Park 2027: Cary, Cary Tennis Park 2028: Cary, Cary Tennis Park 2029: Cary, Cary Tennis Park ACC Women’s Golf Championship: 2024: Wilmington, Porters Neck Country Club (previously announced) 2025: Greensboro, Sedgefield Country Club 2026: McConnell Golf Properties 2027: Greensboro, Sedgefield Country Club 2028: McConnell Golf Properties 2029: Greensboro, Sedgefield Country Club North Carolina gave the ACC $15M incentive to keep HQ in the state. In return, ACC pledged to hold a certain number of championships in the state. This announcement will satisfy all of those preconditions on the $15M. https://t.co/bCKuZJEwVu https://t.co/v4KUZwGBJw — Brian Murphy (@murphsturph) February 8, 2024