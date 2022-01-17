Clemson men's basketball heads to Syracuse

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson (10-7, 2-4 ACC, 57 KenPom ranking) looks to break a losing spell in a Tuesday evening tilt at Syracuse (8-9, 2-4, 82 KenPom).

Tipoff in the Carrier Dome is set for 9:05 p.m. ET. Dave O'Brien and Randolph Childress will call the broadcast for ACCN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

After winning four in a row previously, the Tigers have lost three of the last four, including on Saturday at home versus Boston College after holding a 23-point lead.

Notes

• Clemson and Syracuse will match up for the 13th time in program history, where the Orange hold a 7-5 advantage.

• Both teams split the season series a year ago with both home teams winning games.

• Overall the Tigers have won three-out-of-four against the Orange in the series.

Clemson player stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 180 Fr. Columbia, S.C. REDSHIRT

F 1 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 225 Fr. Loganville, Ga. 15/0 2.2 1.4 0.7 7.2

G 2 Al-Amir Dawes 6-2 182 Jr. Newark, N.J. 17/17 11.5 3.2 2.0 32.0

G 3 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 17/0 3.6 1.8 0.8 15.7

G 4 Nick Honor 5-10 195 RJr. Orlando, Fla. 17/16 8.8 1.8 2.9 28.3

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 215 Sr. Monroe, N.C. 17/17 11.2 6.1 1.3 27.5

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10 232 Fr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 13/0 0.6 0.7 0.2 3.1

G 11 Parker Fox 6-7 210 Sr. Reno, Nev. 4/0 0.8 0.5 0.0 1.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-3.5 195 Jr. Newburgh, Ind. 15/1 5.3 1.5 0.4 14.8

G 13 David Collins 6-4.5 217 +Sr. Youngstown, Ohio 17/17 11.2 7.1 2.1 28.8

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 180 Jr. Canton, Mass. 4/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 160 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.3

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 240 So. Spartanburg, S.C. 17/17 14.5 5.8 1.6 28.0

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 Fr. Dayton, Ohio 1/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0

F 33 Naz Bohannon 6-6 232 +Sr. Lorain, Ohio 17/0 4.8 4.1 2.2 18.5