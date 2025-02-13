Viktor Lakhin's impact showing in Clemson midseason stretch

Brooks Thomason Correspondent -

Basketball is a game of streaks and upsets, but the one decisive factor in all three recent games is Clemson’s center Viktor Lakhin. The Cincinnati transfer slowly flew under the radar in his importance for the Tigers coming. Against Georgia Tech, the necessity of his presence on the floor glared through all the key mistakes Clemson had. Georgia Tech’s 56 rebounds and 24 offensive rebounds blew Clemson’s season totals out of the water, and the lack of Lakhin due to his foul trouble caused the Tigers to get stung. With Lakhin off the floor, Tech’s big men dominated the rebounds and caused second and third-chance opportunities for the Yellow Jackets. The emphasis on Duke and North Carolina's rebounding impact highlighted Lakhin’s importance in both games. One of Lakhin's strengths is his ability to box out taller forwards and centers, letting his other teammates snatch rebounds. His rebound numbers may not reach double digits, but his efforts led others to clean the glass. Duke’s 39.0 rebounds per game before their clash with Clemson ranked second in the ACC. However, they only totaled a season-low 23 rebounds, and Clemson, also grabbing 11 offensive rebounds, stopped the Blue Devils from significant defensive rebound opportunities. Lakhin totaled four rebounds but paved the way for Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin to combine for 17. His +16 plus/minus was a game-high, with three total blocks also impacting the paint. The Russian center also totaled 22 points on an efficient 9-for-12 shooting night, leading all Clemson scorers and leading Clemson’s fifth straight AP Top-5 victory. After an emotional night for all of Clemson, the Tigers headed straight into a home matchup against the Tar Heels. Although North Carolina is out of character this season, according to ESPN Bracketology, they are still an NCAA bubble team. Lakhin picked up his momentum right where he left off. Another 22-point night for Lakhin, he scored 20 in the first half, notched six total rebounds, and had five blocks. He finished with a game score of 19.5, a team-high and his third-best of the season (Eastern Kentucky, Duke). Clemson outrebounded North Carolina 41-28, another Clemson advantage on the boards. Clemson’s experience in the frontcourt will be a big advantage going into the latter half of February and March. With six more ACC games and then tournaments, Lakhin’s impact in creating big wins highlights an essential metric for the Tigers. If Lakhin can avoid foul trouble, expect the Tigers to win the rebounding battle, even as a smaller forward group than other ACC teams.

