Transfer guard sees his game going to another level at Clemson

Nikki Hood

From the Air Force Academy to Clemson, Jake Heidbreder is excited about his journey ahead with the Tigers and playing basketball in the ACC. In late March, the 6-5 Floyd Knobbs (IN) native announced his commitment to Clemson after a sophomore season at the Air Force Academy that saw him receive third-team All-Mountain West Honors, becoming the program’s first sophomore to do so since 2013. He led the Falcons in scoring and averaged 15.1 points per game. He shot almost 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. Heidbreder said he thinks he will fit right in at Clemson because of his work ethic and the Tigers’ style of play. “I think a couple of things that led me here were definitely the feeling of fitting in personality-wise and just being able to take my game to another level with the facilities and resources at Clemson,” Heidbreder said recently. “I think I can fit in very well in the style of play under Coach Brownell and will do anything asked of me to help the team. I’m not too big on talking about myself, but I think Coach Brownell sees that using my strong work ethic, I can grow and bring a versatile skill set and do whatever is asked of me to help Clemson Basketball succeed.” As Hoosier state natives, Heidbreder and head coach Brad Brownell connected immediately over their love of basketball. “We obviously have an Indiana connection just because basketball is different in Indiana, as a lot of people know,” Heidbreder said of his relationship with Brownell. “I think the love for the game that any Indiana people possess just connects you in a different way.” Playing in the ACC will also mean just a little bit more for a kid who grew up watching basketball in the South. “I mean, growing up around Louisville, Kentucky, I grew up watching ACC basketball and its success, and I’m super excited to be able to play in such a big basketball conference.”

