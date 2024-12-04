Late night special: Clemson secures upset of No. 4 Kentucky

CLEMSON - Grit after dark may be past your bedtime, but Clemson and Kentucky gave plenty of reasons to stay up late into the night. Ian Schieffelin charged the Tigers past the top-ranked Wildcats, doing a little bit of everything as Clemson secured a massive upset in Littlejohn, 70-66. With under two seconds to go, Chase Hunter was sent to the line, with the game in the balance. He drained both to put Clemson up six, icing the game. From there, Kentucky simply didn't have enough time or firepower to stave off the Tigers, suffering its first loss of the year. It is Clemson's first non-conference AP Top 10 win in the regular season since 1997 (vs. No. 6 South Carolina) and its second AP Top 10 win in the calendar year after topping No. 9 Arizona this March. It marked the fifth win in a row for Clemson, snagging a significant boost for its resume once the NCAA Tournament bracket comes into the picture. Hunter and Schieffelin were a combined 4-16 in the first half, unable to string any consistency that the two saw in Daytona and against FAMU. Against Boise State, the lack of production outside of Hunter hurt Clemson greatly. Facing Kentucky, the Tigers’ balanced attack served them well, Schieffelin might’ve struggled to string points together against the Wildcats, but his ability on the glass was never in doubt. He posted 13 rebounds in the first half and secured a new career high with 20 boards on the night. Another piece of this Clemson team that’s begun to shine is Chauncey Wiggins, who put together another double-digit performance in the bright lights. Wiggins’ ascension has come at the right time, showing consistency and being a reliable piece for the offense when called upon. His 12 points lead all Tiger scorers, and it was his fifth performance with ten points or more early into the 2024 season. Jaeden Zackery also has continued to grow within Clemson's offense. The Boston College transfer dropped 11 points, including a crucial and-one layup with under five minutes to play in the second half. Zackery's contributions have been felt with his defensive intensity, but his growing confidence on the other side of the ball has been a positive development. Kentucky’s offense was shooting over 50 percent entering tonight, good enough to enter Tuesday’s showdown undefeated, with a signature win over Cooper Flag and Duke. Against Brownell’s defense, the Wildcats faced consistent pressure. They shot under 40 percent on the evening and struggled to put together runs to put away their opposition. Another factor in the Tigers’ defensive success was a season-high nine blocks. Kentucky also crossed a number they’d rather not get close to. On the year, the Wildcats have averaged ten turnovers per game, doing a solid job of taking care of the ball on a nightly basis. Clemson did enough to provide discomfort, forcing 12 turnovers to the Tigers’ eight. In such a tight contest, Clemson's seven points off of those turnovers proved to be just enough. The Tigers will travel to Coral Gables on Saturday, December 7th, at noon to begin ACC play against Miami on ESPN2. Down goes Kentucky.#Clemson secures not just a massive upset but an incredible resume boost that will come in handy in March.



What a win for Brad Brownell.



Here’s the scene in Littlejohn. @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/eDlFBO9gmI — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) December 4, 2024

