Ian Schieffelin hopes final year at Clemson creates lasting legacy

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CHARLOTTE - There’s proof in the results. For Ian Schieffelin, the offseason has rolled along. The senior is one of the remaining faces from the Tigers’ historic Elite Eight run, both playing a vital role in getting Clemson into Los Angeles. Now, a new season comes with fresh expectations. Those expectations come with an unfamiliar role for Schieffelin, tasked with becoming one of the central voices for Brownell’s program. He watched as PJ Hall was that voice for his final year at Clemson, leading the Tigers to a spot they hadn’t reached in decades. With Schieffelin in the driver's seat, he reached out to Hall to see how he could create his own brand of leadership. “Yeah, I kind of talked to PJ a little bit just talking about what are ways that you kind of gelled because we had a couple of transfers last year, maybe not as many new pieces as this year, but just kind of the things that he thought about and what his thought process was,” Schieffelin said. “Just to keep everybody together. And it's tough for a guy like me because I'm not a very vocal guy, and Chase is also kind of the same way as me, and it's kind of just one of those things that you hope all these guys can buy in, which I feel like they have and it's been, I think we're going to have a good team again.” With so many new faces, whether it is the incoming freshman class or additions from the portal, it is up to the senior to be the voice of reason. He’s been there and done that. He understands the sacrifice it takes and believes he’s earned the respect of the guys around him. “It's interesting you got guys like that, especially when they're a little younger, that they respect you in that aspect,” Scheiffelin said. “They know you know what you're talking about. You've been in the program for a while, so they're willing to listen. Christian Reeves has been great about that and is willing to learn so that he will be a great player. And even all the other guys, the transfers, learning the plays, willing to ask on the side, and that's one thing too is just being open and just telling them, you can always come, and we will tell you what to do, and if you need help, we're there.” Where he watched Hall put the finishing touches on his Clemson legacy, Schieffelin hopes he can do the same in his final ride. The senior forward was one of the ACC’s most improved players in 2023 and looks to build off a campaign where he nearly averaged a double-double every night. When all is said and done, he hopes fans will remember him as someone who laid everything on the floor. “I want to be the guy who laid everything on the floor,” Schieffelin said. “I want people to know that I gave everything and that I have no regrets, just that I didn't give my full 110 percent effort and that I left everything on the floor and gave everything I had.”

