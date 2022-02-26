Hunter sets another career-high with 23 as Tigers knock off Eagles

Another career-high from Chase Hunter has Clemson on a two-game winning streak.

Hunter scored a career-high 21 points to lead Clemson to a win over Wake Forest four days ago but topped that with 23 points and seven rebounds as the Tigers won their second game in a row in a 70-60 victory over Boston College at the Conte Forum Saturday afternoon.

Hunter scored eight consecutive points during a crucial second-half stretch, was 7-of-9 from the field and 8-of-10 from the free throws line. Al-Amir Dawes added 16 and David Collins added 10 with 10 boards, but the Tigers also got a nice contribution from Ben Middlebrooks, who scored eight and added nine rebounds.

Clemson was 24-of-30 from the free-throw line and out-rebounded the Eagles 40-30.

Clemson improves to 14-15 overall and 6-12 in the ACC while Boston College falls to 11-17 overall and 6-12 in league play. Clemson has now won 10 out of the last 11 matchups in the series and has won five in a row at Boston College.

The Tigers were once again short-handed. Center PJ Hall has missed the last two games after re-injuring his foot in the first minute against Louisville last week. Wing Hunter Tyson has missed the last month with a broken clavicle.

Neither team gained much of an advantage in the first half. The Tigers ran out to a quick 7-0 lead but the Eagles scored the next eight to make it 8-7 eight minutes into the game. From that point on, four points were the largest advantage either team could gain.

Ben Middlebrooks hit a layup with 1:12 remaining in the first half to make it 28-25 Clemson, and those turned out to be the last points of the first stanza and Clemson took the three-point lead into the locker room.

Boston College came out firing to start the second half and took a 33-30 lead a little over two minutes in on a layup by Makai Ashton-Lankford. Two minutes later the score was tied at 35 apiece when Hunter when on a tear and the Eagles went cold.

Hunter hit three free throws for a 38-35 lead, then hit a layup on the fast break for a 40-35 advantage. Forty seconds later Naz Bohannon grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a cutting Hunter, who dunked for a 42-35 lead. David Collins ended the Tigers’ run with a bucket of his own for a nine-point lead at 44-35, but Boston College ended its six-minute scoring drought on two free throws from Demarr Langford.

Dawes then dropped in a 3-pointer from the left-wing, Ben Middlebrooks hit a layup and Collins hit two free throws as Clemson built its biggest lead of the game at 51-37 with just 7:32 to play.

Boston College wouldn’t go away, however. Hunter hit a 3-pointer to make it 57-47 with 4:18 to go, but the Eagles scored six of the next eight points, trimming the lead to just six at 59-53 with 2:09 to play. Over the next minute, neither team could buy a bucket, and when Hunter gathered in Lankford’s errant shot with just over a minute to play, he was immediately fouled.

Hunter hit both free throws and Clemson led 61-53, then Ian Schieffelin hit two free throws to push the lead back to 10 at 63-53 with just 54 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers were then able to keep the Eagles at bay the rest of the way for the win.

The Tigers close out the regular season with two home games. Clemson hosts Georgia Tech Wednesday at 7 pm and finishes out the regular season against Virginia Tech at 2 pm next Saturday.

