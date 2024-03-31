For the Tigers, even in the midst of pain there is hope

David Hood by Senior Writer -

LOS ANGELES - Where there’s pain, there’s also hope. Walking into losing locker rooms at the championship level is never easy. The loss is more than a loss, it’s sudden death. That team, especially at the college level, will never look the same. Players move on and new players move in, so a loss means breaking up a group of players who have shared a bond most people would never understand. Following Clemson’s 89-82 loss to Alabama in the Elite Eight late Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena, forward Ian Schieffelin answered a round of interview questions and then, with his eyes watering with tears, shared a moment with teammate Dillon Hunter. The Tigers will lose PJ Hall, Jack Clark, and Joe Girard, which means that Schieffelin, who scored 18 points and grabbed 11 boards in the loss, steps into the role of team leader. But point guard Chase Hunter has an extra year of eligibility, and shooting guard Alex Hemenway has applied to the NCAA for a sixth year of eligibility. If the Tigers return one or both of those two guards and add Schieffelin, there is a good nucleus heading into next season. This nucleus also includes RJ Godfrey, Dillon Hunter, Chauncey Wiggins, Bas Leyte, Jake Heidbreder, and Josh Beadle. Schieffelin, in a moment of reflection, said next year’s squad already has the fuel it needs to continue the progress the program made this season. “It's kind of one of those things. It kind of hurts for a little bit, but you have to use it as fuel for next year, and there's going to be another team,” Schieffelin said. “It's how it works, and we have to focus on improving and getting back to this position. This team's so close and so tight and we have a great group of guys, great players, on and off the court. That's what makes us so close, and that’s what has made this team so good. And next year that's going to be one of the focal points as well.” Hall sat in his locker and said that former teammate Hunter Tyson told him that when the season ends the way this one did, it’s an abrupt stop. And it hurts. But Hall said the journey was worth the pain. “Man, it's everything. I came here for more obviously. I wish we had a little more time on that court to fight a little longer to get to that Final four and advance further than that,” Hall said. “I had a good bit of options coming out of high school, and as I narrowed it down to three or four, I realized I wanted to stay home at Clemson and play for Coach (Brad) Brownell. I didn't realize the opportunities I would have and the teammates I'd build or the friends I built, the teammates, the brothers. It's been a special four years, and it's incredible. I thank God every day for it.” Hall said that he thinks the program is set up for sustained success. “The program is set up the right way. With the culture and the staff we have, and the belief these guys have in them with the ability to execute. I wouldn't be surprised if we kept this thing rolling,” Hall said. “We have the coaches to do it, and as long as you guys keep buying in, it's going to be a special time for Clemson basketball in the near future.” Godfrey said he’s already thinking about meeting with the coaches and working on improving his game, and he also said that while this one will hurt for a while, the players can use the loss as motivation. “We're definitely going to feel this feeling for a while,” Godfrey said. “We're going to definitely going to use this, just like we did last year after the loss to Morehead State, and I think that's going to drive us even further.” Chase Hunter said Clemson has proven it can hang with the big dogs of the sport. “I think so. I think what we did this year just shows what this program can do, what this coaching staff can do, and what players here can do,” Hunter said. “We proved that, and obviously, we wanted to go to a Final Four. We obviously wanted to make more history, but we proved we can play with the big dogs.”

