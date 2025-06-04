Clemson pitcher Lucas Mahlstedt named finalist for Stopper-of-the-Year

CLEMSON, S.C. - Senior righthander Lucas Mahlstedt was named one of 13 finalists for the NCBWA Stopper-of-the-Year Award, presented to the top relief pitcher in the nation, on Wednesday. The winner will be announced via a news conference on June 13 in Omaha, Neb. Mahlstedt (Ormond Beach, Fla.) is third in the nation in saves with 15, also tied for the school record. He was 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts against eight walks in 48.0 innings pitched in 2025. In two years as a Tiger, he was 8-2 with a 3.91 ERA in 101.1 innings pitched over 55 relief outings. He had 16 saves, tied for sixth in Clemson history, and 100 strikeouts against 23 walks in his two years at Clemson, good for a 4.35 strikeout-to-walk ratio. On Feb. 26, he became a Weaver-James-Corrigan-Swofford Postgraduate Scholarship Award recipient. He was one of only 35 ACC student-athletes and three ACC baseball players to receive the 2025 award. Mahlstedt became the first Tiger baseball player to receive the accolade. He graduated in early May with a degree in physics.