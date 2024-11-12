Clemson's late surge avoids upset over Eastern Kentucky

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Three games in, the Tigers appeared to be on the verge of a disastrous upset. Down four to Eastern Kentucky, Clemson was searching for the answer to dig them out of their second-half hole. Del Jones was the solution to the problem. Jones drained a three to put the Tigers back within one. From there, a steal and an Ian Schieffelin basket were enough to reclaim the lead. Clemson (3-0) didn’t look back from there, escaping with a 75-62 win over the Colonels (2-1). The Tigers’ 19-2 run in the second half was their most dominant stretch and came at the right time to avoid the upset bid. On opening night, Chase Hunter led the charge. Against Saint Francis, Ian Schieffelin and Jaeden Zackery stole the show. As Eastern Kentucky charged into Littlejohn, Viktor Lakhin took over the operation. The former Cincinnati Bearcat logged 19 points on the night while also being a consistent problem for Eastern Kentucky on the glass. His 12 rebounds and three blocks led the team, with Lakhin recording his first double-double as a Tiger. Lakhin wasn’t the only one giving the Colonels defensive trouble. Hunter, who also logged 19 points, continues to prove he can be the top option nightly. Hunter’s effects weren’t only felt on the offensive side, as he forced multiple turnovers down the stretch that turned into key baskets for the Tigers. Slowly but surely, Brad Brownell’s unit won the turnover battle, forcing 15 on the evening. That long battle of ball security quickly became Clemson’s ally in the second half, winning the margin and forcing multiple easy baskets on the other end. Clemson’s battle with turnovers might’ve been a fight to the finish, but the battle on the glass was won in the first round. The Tigers’ size took over from the start and grew a comfortable advantage inside. Clemson had 41 rebounds to Eastern Kentucky’s 32 while collecting 23 second-chance points in the process. The offense also won the fight inside the paint, bringing 36 points in those margins, making up for a poor shooting night from deep. Overall, Clemson shot 45.9% (28-61) from the field while struggling from beyond the arc, only draining seven of its 25 attempts. The Tigers also could not fully capitalize on their trips to the line, only able to cash in 12 of their 19 attempts on the charity stripe. Clemson will look to stay undefeated on a cross-country trip to face Boise State on Sunday, November 17th, at 1:30 p.m. on the CBS Sports Network. Lakhin is LOCKED IN 🔒🔒



