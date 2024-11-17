Chase Hunter's career day not enough for Broncos' second-half charge

The Broncos outscored the Tigers 46-33 in the second half to hand Clemson its first loss on the season, 84-71.

Tyson Degenhart led Boise State with 20 points, adding 11 boards for the double-double.

Behind Hunter, the Tiger offense found a way to stay afloat, shooting 41% in the first 20 minutes. The second half told a different story.

The offense failed to replicate early success as the Broncos put a defensive bounty on Hunter. In the final half out West, Clemson shot 32.4 percent from the field, failing to keep up with Boise State’s onslaught.

The Tigers only had two makes from deep in the final 20 minutes.

The Broncos shot 51.7 percent from the field in the second half, cashing in on 41.7 percent of their shots from beyond the arc.

That strong shooting from Boise State also came from solid contributions off the bench. Where the Tigers struggled to find contributions beyond the starting five, it was a balanced attack on the other end, finding a 21-5 advantage off the bench.

Despite the loss, Hunter put up a career afternoon for the Tigers. He dropped 30 points on the road, getting it done in every facet offensively. He also added five assists on Sunday.

Where Hunter found success offensively, it was a struggle for the rest of Clemson’s roster.

Hunter made 12 shots against Boise State, where the rest of the unit came up with a combined 13 made baskets.

Clemson will return home to face Radford on Thursday, November 21st at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network Extra.