Where Clemson stands in the NET ranking, NCAA Tournament projections

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Rest at the right time. Brad Brownell and the Tigers got a week off after a win over Virginia Tech, with another Saturday matchup on the road in Raleigh looming. This group is now winners of eight of their last nine, and that success has only raised the stock for their tournament chances With the success Clemson has found and a showdown with Duke edging closer on the calendar, how does the Tigers’ resume look? Where would Brownell’s team head in March if the season ended today? Here’s a look at Clemson’s NCAA NET ranking, March matchups, and more. NET Ranking: 30 PREV: 31 Quad 1: (3-2) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (16) L 71-84 Away Boise State (52) L 64-74 Away Louisville (24) W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (35) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (50) Quad 2: (4-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (72) W 85-71 Home Stanford (69) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (71) L 87-82 Home Memphis (41) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (90) W 77-57 Home Florida State (74) Quad 3: (4-0) W 86-72 Home Syracuse (147) W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (188) W 80-68 Home California (128) W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (155) Quad 4 (5-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (290) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (318) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (230) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (331) W 79-51 Radford (178) W 65-55 Away Miami (241) Clemson’s most significant swing comes in its upper quadrants. The win over Penn State has shifted back and forth between quad-one and two, but currently has shifted back to a quad-one victory. Stanford and Wake Forest were previously seen as quad-three victories, but have since bumped to quad-two, making the Tigers' conference wins look much better than it did in recent days. National Bracketology: ESPN (1/29): South Region: (7) Clemson VS. (10) Georgia in Milwaukee CBS Sports (1/27): Midwest Region: (5) Clemson VS. (12) McNeese State in Seattle The Tigers will look to make it six wins in a row on Saturday, facing NC State in Raleigh at 1:00 p.m. on the CW Network.

