Where Clemson stands in the NET, bracketology halfway into the season

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Clemson will soon enter the halfway point of the 2024-25 season, hitting the road against Louisville to try to stay perfect in ACC play. Brad Brownell's team looks to reach the tournament in back-to-back seasons and very well could be on their way to doing so. Looking at the metrics that land teams in the big dance, where do the Tigers stand? Entering the new year, here's where Clemson sits: NET Ranking: 37 PREV (12/23): 39 Quad 1: (2-1) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (12) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (48) L 71-84 Away Boise State (57) Quad 2: (1-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (63) L 87-82 Home Memphis (34) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (93) Quad 3: (4-0) W 65-55 Away Miami (181) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (88) W 85-71 Home Stanford (83) W 80-68 Home California (119) Quad 4 (5-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (275) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (320) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (210) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (343) W 79-51 Radford (180) Radford dropped to a quad-four win, dropping nine spots since our last update. Clemson added two quad-three wins, with Cal and Stanford keeping that metric perfect at 4-0. Clemson’s quad-one and two slots remain unchanged, with the Tigers’ most significant win in Kentucky remaining in a good space. The Tigers have a chance to add a quad-one win against Louisville on Tuesday night, with the Cardinals sitting at 39. National Bracketology: ESPN (1/3): Midwest Region: (7) Clemson VS. (10) Nebraska in Cleveland CBS Sports (1/3): Midwest Region: (8) Michigan State VS. (9) Clemson in Lexington, Kentucky The Tigers hit the road for a Tuesday night clash at Louisville. (7 P.M. ESPNU)

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now