Ian Schieffelin and transfer Viktor Lakhin have made an impact in the paint. (Photo: Jeff Blake / USATODAY)
Where Clemson stands in the NET, bracketology, entering lengthy break
by - Correspondent - 2024 Dec 23 13:15

Football season is over, so all eyes have begun shifting to the hardwood.

Brad Brownell's group looks to be a team destined for March, but where does Clemson stand and its opponents in the big picture?

Clemson is 10-3 (2-0 ACC) and has done well in non-conference play.

Every week, we will take a look at Clemson's body of work in the NET Rankings, as well as national predictions within the 64-team bracket.

Clemson 10-3 (2-0 ACC)

NET Ranking: 39 PREV: 39

Quad 1: (2-1)

W 70-66 Home Kentucky (19)

W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (32)

L 71-84 Away Boise State (51)

Quad 2: (1-2)

W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (60)

L 87-82 Home Memphis (46)

L 88-91 Away South Carolina (84)

Quad 3: (3-0)

W 79-51 Home Radford (171)

W 65-55 Away Miami (160)

W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (106)

Quad 4 (4-0)

W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (289)

W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (299)

W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (198)

W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (321)

Clemson's most significant win of the season against Kentucky still remains in the top 20, with Penn State moving up to a Quad 1 win after the Nittany Lions defeated top-ranked Purdue.

National Bracketology:

ESPN (12/17):

East Region: (6) Clemson VS. (11) Texas

CBS Sports (12/20):

Midwest Region: (6) Clemson VS. (11) (First-Four opponent)

The Tigers return to action hosting Stanford on Jan. 1 (4 p.m./ACCN).

