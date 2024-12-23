Where Clemson stands in the NET, bracketology, entering lengthy break

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Football season is over, so all eyes have begun shifting to the hardwood. Brad Brownell's group looks to be a team destined for March, but where does Clemson stand and its opponents in the big picture? Clemson is 10-3 (2-0 ACC) and has done well in non-conference play. Every week, we will take a look at Clemson's body of work in the NET Rankings, as well as national predictions within the 64-team bracket. Clemson 10-3 (2-0 ACC) NET Ranking: 39 PREV: 39 Quad 1: (2-1) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (19) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (32) L 71-84 Away Boise State (51) Quad 2: (1-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (60) L 87-82 Home Memphis (46) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (84) Quad 3: (3-0) W 79-51 Home Radford (171) W 65-55 Away Miami (160) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (106) Quad 4 (4-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (289) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (299) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (198) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (321) Clemson's most significant win of the season against Kentucky still remains in the top 20, with Penn State moving up to a Quad 1 win after the Nittany Lions defeated top-ranked Purdue. National Bracketology: ESPN (12/17): East Region: (6) Clemson VS. (11) Texas CBS Sports (12/20): Midwest Region: (6) Clemson VS. (11) (First-Four opponent) The Tigers return to action hosting Stanford on Jan. 1 (4 p.m./ACCN).

