WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Jake Heidbreder

TigerNet Staff by

The TigerNet 'Orange Crush' transfer series rolls on with Jake Heidbreder joining the show. The former Air Force star is coming off of a redshirt this season, but here's what he brings to the Tigers: "He led Air Force with 15.1 points per game and was named to the All-Mountain West third team. He was the program's first to do so as a sophomore since 2013. Heidbreder led the team's scoring in 17 games. The 6-foot-5 Indiana native shot 48.8 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore. He averaged 10.4 points as a freshman." Watch below:

