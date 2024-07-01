CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Get to know Jake Heidbreder in our latest Clemson MBB transfer interview.
WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Jake Heidbreder
The TigerNet 'Orange Crush' transfer series rolls on with Jake Heidbreder joining the show.

The former Air Force star is coming off of a redshirt this season, but here's what he brings to the Tigers:

"He led Air Force with 15.1 points per game and was named to the All-Mountain West third team. He was the program's first to do so as a sophomore since 2013. Heidbreder led the team's scoring in 17 games. The 6-foot-5 Indiana native shot 48.8 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from 3-point range as a sophomore. He averaged 10.4 points as a freshman."

Watch below:

Athlon predicts Clemson football's ACC finish
Clemson football legend among new Ring of Honor inductees
WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Jake Heidbreder
ACC officially welcomes Cal, SMU and Stanford to the league
