WATCH: Clemson Basketball Transfer Series - Jaeden Zackery

Zackery was a three-year player for Boston College, averaging 11.3 points, 4.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 36 starts last season. He played his first year of college basketball at Chipola College in Florida. Now, for his fifth and final year of his career, he'll spend it with the Tigers.

In two games against Clemson this season, he averaged 20 points — an 18-point, six-assist performance at Littlejohn Coliseum on Jan. 13, and then 22 more points in Boston College's blowout win over the Tigers in the ACC Tournament on March 13.

He talks about his time at BC but mostly about Clemson, why he fits in here, and his thoughts on the upcoming season.