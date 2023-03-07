|
Vegas odds on Clemson winning 2023 ACC tournament
|Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 12:03 PM- -
The ACC Tournament starts in Greensboro Tuesday, and No. 3 seed Clemson has a double bye until the quarterfinals (Thursday at 9:30 pm) against the winner of No. 11 seed Virginia Tech/No. 14 seed Notre Dame.
Interestingly, the Tigers have the fourth-best odds (+650) to win the prestigious tournament behind only Duke (+260), Miami (+360), and Virginia (+360).
Can Brownell and the Tigers pull off a memorable few days and bring home the crown? It should be fun to watch it all unfold.
Check out the full Vegas odds below:
Duke +260
Miami +360
Virginia +360
Clemson +650
North Carolina +750
Pitt +1100
NC State +1400
Virginia Tech +3400
Wake Forest +4100
Syracuse +7500
BC +16000
Notre Dame +16000
Louisville +25000
GT +25000
FSU +25000
