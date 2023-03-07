Vegas odds on Clemson winning 2023 ACC tournament

The ACC Tournament starts in Greensboro Tuesday, and No. 3 seed Clemson has a double bye until the quarterfinals (Thursday at 9:30 pm) against the winner of No. 11 seed Virginia Tech/No. 14 seed Notre Dame.

Interestingly, the Tigers have the fourth-best odds (+650) to win the prestigious tournament behind only Duke (+260), Miami (+360), and Virginia (+360).

Can Brownell and the Tigers pull off a memorable few days and bring home the crown? It should be fun to watch it all unfold.

Check out the full Vegas odds below:

Duke +260

Miami +360

Virginia +360

Clemson +650

North Carolina +750

Pitt +1100

NC State +1400

Virginia Tech +3400

Wake Forest +4100

Syracuse +7500

BC +16000

Notre Dame +16000

Louisville +25000

GT +25000

FSU +25000