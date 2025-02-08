Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over No. 2 Duke

Resume builder and it's time to rank the Tigers. Clemson secured a massive home victory, taking down No. 2 Duke on Saturday night in front of an electric crowd. The Tigers snapped the Blue Devils’ 16-game winning streak, which dated back to November. Clemson now holds a five-game winning streak against AP Top 5 teams—the longest active streak in college basketball. Check out some of the top reactions on X after this impressive win: pic.twitter.com/WsTR3BMh04 — Hard Clemson Pics (@HardClemsonPics) February 9, 2025 G.R.I.T pic.twitter.com/MlacqHtKNl — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 9, 2025

What a scene in #Clemson.



Down goes Kentucky and Duke in the same season for Brownell’s program.



Wins that will be massive in their bid for March. pic.twitter.com/4F5PXq2pSS — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) February 9, 2025

Not sure where this photo is from, but it just got texted to me...🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ou6q9RJjZG — Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) February 9, 2025

CLEMSON TAKES DOWN NO. 2 DUKE 😤 pic.twitter.com/y5eDllPfud — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2025

CLEMSON HANDS NO. 2 DUKE THEIR FIRST LOSS SINCE NOVEMBER 🐅



WHAT. A. GAME. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/GS1OemwYuI — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 9, 2025

NO. 2 DUKE GOES DOWN IN CLEMSON 😱



The Tigers pick up a MASSIVE win at home, handing the Blue Devils their first conference loss 🐅 pic.twitter.com/1SwocuXbKM — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 9, 2025

Clemson has now beaten both Duke and Kentucky this season at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tigers look like another Sweet 16 sleeper under Brad Brownell. Refreshing to see the Blue Devils tested in the ACC, which is a rarity this season. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 9, 2025

Going to rank Clemson now, A-Holes? HOW ABOUT NOW? — Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) February 9, 2025

Clemson gets a huge win, handing Duke its first league setback and first overall loss since Nov. 26 against Kansas in Vegas.



Cooper Flagg was pedestrian until the last 6-7 minutes.



Cincinnati transfer Viktor Lakhin was terrific and Chase Hunter made a couple big plays on both… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 9, 2025

Clemson GRIT prevails over The Brotherhood! All God’s children say “Go Tigers!”. — Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) February 9, 2025

Dickie V gets a court storm in his return to the mic. What a scene in Clemson. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 9, 2025

The moonshine will be flowing all night down in Clemson, as well it should. Brad Brownell has built something special with the Tigers and they're fully capable of another deep March run. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 9, 2025

Clemson center Viktor Lahkin (No. 0, the tall guy in this clip) soaking it in after the upset win over Duke. He’s the last player to leave the court after beating the No. 2 team in the country pic.twitter.com/deK1LrQlMD — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 9, 2025

Almost Valentines Day…



It’s officially Dick Bender season



Clemson beats Duke #CTESPN pic.twitter.com/RLMctCgPUX — AB (@AB84) February 9, 2025

Rank. Them. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) February 9, 2025

Duke coach Jon Scheyer postgame after the loss to Clemson: “Give them all the credit in the world.” Says they knew Clemson would give them a battle and compliments Brad Brownell and his program pic.twitter.com/pH2wJqt7C8 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 9, 2025

Clemson guard Chase Hunter says the message late in the huddle vs No. 2 Duke was: “Finish it.” Says the Tigers have a veteran team and are “built” for games like this one pic.twitter.com/2POu4mo4Oa — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 9, 2025

Viktor Lakhin, mid-press conference, flips this water bottle around to show us it says “Don’t drink.” pic.twitter.com/LdQwnUoTHC — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) February 9, 2025

Clemson transfer center Viktor Lahkin on soaking in the atmosphere tonight: “I love Clemson, I love the fan base.” Transfer from Cincinnati is in his last year of playing college basketball and trying to make the most of it pic.twitter.com/KWJ4g2qS25 — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 9, 2025

VIKTOR WAS A PROBLEM 😳 pic.twitter.com/c1PGM2cBd0 — ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 9, 2025

