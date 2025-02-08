|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over No. 2 Duke
Resume builder and it's time to rank the Tigers.
Clemson secured a massive home victory, taking down No. 2 Duke on Saturday night in front of an electric crowd. The Tigers snapped the Blue Devils’ 16-game winning streak, which dated back to November. Clemson now holds a five-game winning streak against AP Top 5 teams—the longest active streak in college basketball. Check out some of the top reactions on X after this impressive win: G.R.I.T pic.twitter.com/MlacqHtKNl
February 9, 2025
G.R.I.T pic.twitter.com/MlacqHtKNl— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 9, 2025
What a scene in #Clemson.— Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) February 9, 2025
Down goes Kentucky and Duke in the same season for Brownell’s program.
Wins that will be massive in their bid for March. pic.twitter.com/4F5PXq2pSS
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/hw6XKQvGbb— Garrett Riley (@CoachGRiley) February 9, 2025
SCENES IN CLEMSON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/URmKo0YcoH— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 9, 2025
Not sure where this photo is from, but it just got texted to me...🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ou6q9RJjZG— Clemson Sports (@ClemsonSports) February 9, 2025
CLEMSON TAKES DOWN NO. 2 DUKE 😤 pic.twitter.com/y5eDllPfud— ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2025
CLEMSON HANDS NO. 2 DUKE THEIR FIRST LOSS SINCE NOVEMBER 🐅— College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 9, 2025
WHAT. A. GAME. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/GS1OemwYuI
DOWN GOES DUKE! pic.twitter.com/pHplmMmTbL— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 9, 2025
NO. 2 DUKE GOES DOWN IN CLEMSON 😱— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 9, 2025
The Tigers pick up a MASSIVE win at home, handing the Blue Devils their first conference loss 🐅 pic.twitter.com/1SwocuXbKM
Clemson has now beaten both Duke and Kentucky this season at Littlejohn Coliseum. Tigers look like another Sweet 16 sleeper under Brad Brownell. Refreshing to see the Blue Devils tested in the ACC, which is a rarity this season.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 9, 2025
Going to rank Clemson now, A-Holes? HOW ABOUT NOW?— Walt Deptula (@deptulahasrage) February 9, 2025
Clemson gets a huge win, handing Duke its first league setback and first overall loss since Nov. 26 against Kansas in Vegas.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 9, 2025
Cooper Flagg was pedestrian until the last 6-7 minutes.
Cincinnati transfer Viktor Lakhin was terrific and Chase Hunter made a couple big plays on both…
Clemson GRIT prevails over The Brotherhood! All God’s children say “Go Tigers!”.— Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) February 9, 2025
Dickie V gets a court storm in his return to the mic. What a scene in Clemson.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 9, 2025
The moonshine will be flowing all night down in Clemson, as well it should. Brad Brownell has built something special with the Tigers and they're fully capable of another deep March run.— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 9, 2025
Clemson center Viktor Lahkin (No. 0, the tall guy in this clip) soaking it in after the upset win over Duke. He’s the last player to leave the court after beating the No. 2 team in the country pic.twitter.com/deK1LrQlMD— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 9, 2025
Almost Valentines Day…— AB (@AB84) February 9, 2025
It’s officially Dick Bender season
Clemson beats Duke #CTESPN pic.twitter.com/RLMctCgPUX
Rank. Them.— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) February 9, 2025
We're making headlines 📰🏀#ClemsonGRIT || @ClemsonMBB pic.twitter.com/seSZ2Plfgd— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) February 9, 2025
Thanks for coming out. @DukeMBB— Faxon Childress🎙️ (@FaxOnSports) February 9, 2025
You just got Brad Brownell’d. 🤣🫡 https://t.co/BTmt8dyA7k pic.twitter.com/1Fsqq2ZbXf
Duke coach Jon Scheyer postgame after the loss to Clemson: “Give them all the credit in the world.” Says they knew Clemson would give them a battle and compliments Brad Brownell and his program pic.twitter.com/pH2wJqt7C8— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 9, 2025
February 9, 2025
Clemson guard Chase Hunter says the message late in the huddle vs No. 2 Duke was: “Finish it.” Says the Tigers have a veteran team and are “built” for games like this one pic.twitter.com/2POu4mo4Oa— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 9, 2025
Viktor Lakhin, mid-press conference, flips this water bottle around to show us it says “Don’t drink.” pic.twitter.com/LdQwnUoTHC— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) February 9, 2025
Scenes. Absolute scenes. pic.twitter.com/fyUGp4qPFy— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) February 9, 2025
Clemson transfer center Viktor Lahkin on soaking in the atmosphere tonight: “I love Clemson, I love the fan base.” Transfer from Cincinnati is in his last year of playing college basketball and trying to make the most of it pic.twitter.com/KWJ4g2qS25— Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) February 9, 2025
VIKTOR WAS A PROBLEM 😳 pic.twitter.com/c1PGM2cBd0— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 9, 2025
ClemsonFB 🤝 @ClemsonMBB— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 9, 2025
Great night to be a Clemson Tiger. #ALLIN https://t.co/ZhEuYGFWVH pic.twitter.com/7CWwS3gAi0
February 9, 2025
VIBES ARE HIGH!! pic.twitter.com/n8EpWntYNZ— Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) February 9, 2025
