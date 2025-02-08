CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Twitter reacts to Clemson's win over No. 2 Duke

by Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Feb 8 21:20

Resume builder and it's time to rank the Tigers.

Clemson secured a massive home victory, taking down No. 2 Duke on Saturday night in front of an electric crowd.

The Tigers snapped the Blue Devils’ 16-game winning streak, which dated back to November.

Clemson now holds a five-game winning streak against AP Top 5 teams—the longest active streak in college basketball.

Check out some of the top reactions on X after this impressive win:

WATCH: Brownell, players on Clemson's win over No.2 Duke
Tigers turn up the heat on the Blue Devils in critical win
WATCH: Clemson vs. Duke highlights
