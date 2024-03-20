CLEMSON BASKETBALL

TV announcers, channel for Clemson-New Mexico

2024 Mar 20

It's almost time for the Tigers to play in March Madness.

No. 6 seed Clemson will face off against No. 11 New Mexico in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum (Memphis, TN) on Friday, March 22, at 3:10 pm ET on TruTV.

Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jim Spanarkel (analyst), and Jon Rothstein will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson opened as a 3-point underdog against New Mexico.

New Mexico won the Mountain West tournament and finished 26-9 overall, rating No. 23 on KenPom (No. 41 offense/No. 23 defense). Clemson finished 21-11 and No. 34 on KenPom (No. 27 offense/No. 67 defense). The Lobos and Tigers each notched five NET Quadrant 1 wins, but New Mexico did lose to a NET Quadrant 4 opponent to Clemson's none in the category.

