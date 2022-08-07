CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Alex Hemenway scored 20 points, connecting on five 3-pointers in seven attempts on Sunday (Clemson athletics photo).
Tigers top 90 points again in France tour exhibition game
Viry-Châtillon, France — Clemson University men’s basketball routed the Paris All-Stars for the second consecutive day, 93-50. Clemson shot a blistering 60.0 percent from the floor, including 42.3 percent from three.

The Tigers were led by Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle) and Josh Beadle (Columbia, S.C/Cardinal Newman). Hemenway finished with 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including 5-of-7 from deep in 20 minutes.

Beadle totaled 16 points, including two rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals.

Clemson also added three more double-figure scorers: RJ Godfrey (Suwanee, Ga./North Gwinnett) (13), Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) (12) and Chauncey Wiggins (Covington, Ga./Grayson) (11).

Paris was forced into 22 turnovers, which led to 31 Clemson points.

Clemson’s defense held Paris to just 31.7 percent shooting, including 23.5 percent from three.


