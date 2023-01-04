Tigers keep ACC record perfect by grabbing big road win at Virginia Tech

Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) is off to its best start in conference play under Brad Brownell and one away from matching the best in school history after a 68-65 win at Virginia Tech (11-4, 1-3 ACC).

The Hokies had been 8-0 at Cassell Coliseum this year, while all three Tiger losses had come away from the friendly confines of Littlejohn, but the teams came in heading in different directions in conference action – Virginia Tech dropping a third league game in a row Wednesday. Clemson is off to its third 4-0 ACC start ever and a first since 1996-97, where it went on to a school-best 5-0 mark and eventually the Sweet 16.

Brownell’s Tigers led by as much as eight points in the first half, but the Hokies finished the session well.

Virginia Tech took its first lead in over 10 minutes with a 9-0 run over nearly the final five minutes of the half, with Darius Maddox reaching double-figures scoring at the break (11) – where the Hokies led by three.

After winning co-ACC player of the week for 31 points and 15 rebounds in the win over NC State last week, Hunter Tyson hit 1-of-8 shots (0-6 on 3-pointers) with two points at the half. Freshman RJ Godfrey helped fill the scoring void with seven points but picked up three fouls in nine first-half minutes.

"We were a little loose offensively for a while but in the second half our guys played really well," Brownell said. "We really had to be physical. I thought our guys competed physically around the paint really well...

"I thought our guys did a really good job defensively in the game...This is a really good, gritty road win."

Tyson’s first 3-pointer of the night tied things up at 44 with under 14 to go, however. Godfrey’s trey with under 12 to go then gave Clemson its first lead of the half, 50-47.

A 13-2 run stretched the Clemson lead to eight points and forced a Hokies timeout with under nine to go. Tyson hit two more 3-pointers in the stretch.

PJ Hall, who reached double-figure scoring for the ninth time this season, picked up his fourth foul with 6.5 to go and Godfrey was tabbed with his fourth foul minutes earlier and he fouled out shortly after returning to the court as the Hokies crawled back into it.

Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile hit a pair of free throws to give the Hokies back the lead as part of a 9-0 run, but Hall broke the streak with a jumper to take the lead back 59-58 with four to go.

Chase Hunter came up big late with a pair of free throws then a steal and breakaway dunk to put Clemson up five with 2.5 minutes left.

The Hokies pulled closer with a pair of made free throws with 43 seconds left to make it a one-point game, 63-62, but Hunter extended the lead back out to three with two of his own on the next possession. Tyson helped stretch that to five a couple of possessions later, but that was answered by a Virginia Tech 3-pointer with 11.2 seconds to go.

Clemson redshirt freshman Josh Beadle stepped to the line and made 1-of-2 with 7.3 to go, but the Hokies were unable to make a game-tying attempt at the buzzer.

The Hokies were held to 31% shooting.

Hall and Tyson finished with 13 points, while Hunter scored 12 and Brevin Galloway finished with 11.

Alex Hemenway (9.8 PPG) missed his third consecutive game (foot).

Clemson has never started at least 3-0 in ACC play and not made the NCAA Tournament, where the Tigers are looking to return after missing two of the last three seasons with one.

Clemson returns to action at Pitt, the only other unbeaten team in ACC play, on Saturday for a 4 p.m. start (ESPN2).