Height: 6-10 Weight: 200 Hometown: Mooresville, NC (Lake Norman HS) Class: 2025
#35 , #10 NC
#31 C, #11 NC
One future Tiger continues to impress in his senior season.
App State commit Tre McKinnon and 6’10” Clemson commit Trent Steinour just combined for 5️⃣7️⃣ points in a 99-71 win for Lake Norman over rival Mooresville. 🚨@tre_mckinnon @TrentSteinour @LakeNormanMBB pic.twitter.com/fVPsZ4l7nA
Trent Steinour of Mooresville (NC) Lake Norman had quite the performance in a rivalry setting. Mooresville and Lake Norman clashed in a 4A top-ten matchup, where the senior center put on a show.
Steinour dropped 26 points in a 99-71 win over Mooresville, showcasing his ability on both sides of the ball, dominating inside while recording several blocks in the blowout victory.
The Lake Norman center has been committed to Clemson since November and is considered one of the best players in North Carolina.
Steinour is one of Brad Brownell's three signees for the 2025 class, which ranks in the top 25 nationally according to 247Sports.
2025 Clemson commit Trent Steinour dropped 26 points for Lake Norman (NC) last night in a Top 10 4A matchup against Mooresville. pic.twitter.com/4FxLUC600n— Cliff Spammonds (@CliffSpammonds) January 23, 2025
This HS Rivalry Game Was HYPE! 🤩🔥
