CLEMSON RECRUITING

Steinour dropped 26 points in a 99-71 win over Mooresville
Steinour dropped 26 points in a 99-71 win over Mooresville

Clemson hoops signee Trent Steinour impresses in high school rivalry showdown
by - Correspondent - 2025 Jan 23 13:12
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Trent Steinour Photo
Trent Steinour - Forward
TigerNet: (3.00)

Height: 6-10   Weight: 200   Hometown: Mooresville, NC (Lake Norman HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN:
#35 , #10 NC
Rivals:
24/7:
#31 C, #11 NC

One future Tiger continues to impress in his senior season.

Trent Steinour of Mooresville (NC) Lake Norman had quite the performance in a rivalry setting. Mooresville and Lake Norman clashed in a 4A top-ten matchup, where the senior center put on a show.

Steinour dropped 26 points in a 99-71 win over Mooresville, showcasing his ability on both sides of the ball, dominating inside while recording several blocks in the blowout victory.

The Lake Norman center has been committed to Clemson since November and is considered one of the best players in North Carolina.

Steinour is one of Brad Brownell's three signees for the 2025 class, which ranks in the top 25 nationally according to 247Sports.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
Clemson Baseball to sell beer at games this season
ESPN analyst on early 2025 outlook: 'Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1'
ESPN analyst on early 2025 outlook: 'Honestly, Clemson should be No. 1'
Cade Klubnik vaults up ESPN class re-rank
Cade Klubnik vaults up ESPN class re-rank
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts