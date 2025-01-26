|
Clemson commit impresses in top five high school matchup
|
Height: 6-8 Weight: 215 Hometown: Alexandria, MN (Alexandria HS) Class: 2025
#42 PF, #2 MN
Brad Brownell's 2025 class continues to impress.
Chase Thompson of Alexandria (MN) Alexandria Area had quite the performance in a high stakes high school hoops matchup. Within their 3A division, Alexandria Area faced off against Benilde-St. Margarets and Thompson's balanced outing helped lead his squad to a narrow 83-80 victory. He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, doing a little bit of everything on the court that helped seal the win. Thompson has been committed to Clemson since November and is considered one of the top forwards in Minnesota. 2025 Clemson commit Chase Thompson with a great performance for Alexandria (MN) last night as they took down Benilde-St. Margarets 83-80 in a Top 5 3A matchup.
17 PTS
8 REB
5 AST
4 BLK pic.twitter.com/Yza1HkXNgy
