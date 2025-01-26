Clemson commit impresses in top five high school matchup

Chase Thompson of Alexandria (MN) Alexandria Area had quite the performance in a high stakes high school hoops matchup.

Within their 3A division, Alexandria Area faced off against Benilde-St. Margarets and Thompson's balanced outing helped lead his squad to a narrow 83-80 victory.

He finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and four blocks, doing a little bit of everything on the court that helped seal the win.

Thompson has been committed to Clemson since November and is considered one of the top forwards in Minnesota.