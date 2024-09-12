4-star guard commits to Clemson over ACC rival

BREAKING

Zac Foster was down to Clemson and Virginia Tech.
Zac Foster was down to Clemson and Virginia Tech.

Breaking: 4-star guard target Zac Foster commits to Clemson over ACC rival
by - 2024 Sep 12 16:07
Zac Foster - Guard
Height: 6-3   Weight: 165   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2025
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#69 Overall, #12 CG, #8 GA

Four-star 2025 Woodward Academy (Atlanta) guard Zac Foster announced a commitment to Clemson over fellow finalist Virginia Tech on Thursday.

He is rated as a Top 100 prospect overall (69) for 247Sports.

Foster (6-3 165) was in town over the weekend.

"Coach [Brad] Brownell led the whole visit," he told 247Sports of his time at Clemson. "He laid out exactly what he wanted from me and exactly what my plan would look like when I get on campus. The trainer and nutritionist had a plan for me as soon as I walked in."

Foster says the coaching staff sold him on picking the Tigers.

"It was just the perfect fit for me," said Foster.

Foster averaged 12.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game last season.

He is the younger brother of one-time Furman and now Xavier graduate guard Marcus Foster.

Foster was the 17U Battle for Georgia MVP this summer.

He received offers from both Clemson and Virginia Tech this summer.

Foster joins 2025 big man Trent Steinour in Clemson’s class currently.

