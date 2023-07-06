Nuggets announce signing of former Clemson forward Hunter Tyson

TigerNet Staff by

The Denver Nuggets have signed rookie and former All-ACC Clemson forward Hunter Tyson to a multiyear contract, General Manager Calvin Booth announced on Thursday. Tyson, 6-8, 215, was picked with the 37th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He played four seasons and appeared in 140 games (73 starts) for Clemson University, holding career averages of 8.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the field and 36.6% from three. He was selected to the 2022-23 All-ACC First Team and became the 44th player in Clemson history to amass 1,000 career points. His 16 double-doubles during the 2022-23 season, tied him for eighth all-time in Clemson history for a single season. Denver Post reporter Mike Singer says Tyson agreed to a four-year deal worth $7.7 million. Singer reports the first three years would be guaranteed, and there's a team option for a fourth year. The Nuggets start Summer League action facing Milwaukee on July 7 (2 pm PT/Thomas & Mack Center/ESPNU), face Atlanta on July 9 (6:30 pm PT/COX Pavilion/NBA TV), face Utah on July 12 (6:30 pm PT/COX Pavilion/NBA TV), face Miami on July 14 (6 pm PT/COX Pavilion/ESPN2) and then an opponent and date to be determined after that. After every team plays four games, the top four teams with the best records will advance to the playoffs and participate in a semi-final game (July 16), and the two semi-final game winners will then participate in the championship game (July 17). The 26 teams that do not play in the Championship Game will play a fifth game on July 15th or 16th. All of the Nuggets’ summer league contests will be broadcast live on Altitude Television in addition to ESPN’s coverage. The Nuggets and Hunter Tyson have agreed on a four-year deal worth $7.7 million, a league source told @denverpost. The first three years are fully guaranteed, with a team option on the fourth year. Deal will use second round exception as well. — Mike Singer (@msinger) July 6, 2023

