No. 19 Tigers look to bounce back hosting Hokies

TigerNet Staff by

No. 19-ranked Clemson men's basketball (15-4, 7-1 ACC) returns to Littlejohn Coliseum on Saturday looking to bounce back from its first ACC loss and sweep a regular season conference series.

The Tigers host Virginia Tech (11-7, 1-6 ACC) for a 6 p.m. start after Clemson dropped its first league game on Tuesday, 87-77 at Wake Forest.

The contest will be televised on ESPN2 with Doug Sherman and Cory Alexander calling the action, while Don Munson and Tim Bourret will call the action on the radio waves. The radio call will be available on the Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

• Clemson will face Virginia Tech for the 42nd time in program history after a 68-65 win at Cassell Coliseum earlier this year. The Tigers trail the series 18-23. Clemson has won two out of the last three meetings.

• With a win Saturday over Virginia Tech, Clemson would record its first regular season sweep over the Hokies. Even though Clemson won four straight in the series between the 2005-06 and 2008-09 seasons Clemson has never beaten Virginia Twice in the same season.

• Clemson and Virginia Tech have played twice in the same regular season 11 times and there have been eight splits and three Virginia Tech sweeps.

• Hunter Tyson has recorded a double-double in six of the last seven games and is averaging 18.1 points and 11.9 rebounds over the last seven games.

• Brevin Galloway has scored in double figures five consecutive games and is averaging 13.0 points per game over that stretch.

• Chauncey Wiggins scored just 12 points over the first 18 games of the season, then had 10, including three three-point goals at Wake Forest.

• Ian Schieffelin has made 9 of his last 15 shots from the field. He drew three charges in the win over Duke, just one off the Clemson record of four set by Bobby Conrad and Marvin Dickerson against North Carolina in 1978-79 and by Marc Campbell against Georgia Tech in 1983-84.

• PJ Hall has scored in double figures in five straight games and has averaged 16.6 points a game in those contests. He has scored 48 points over the last two games.

• Clemson extended its home winning streak to 13 with a 72-64 win over No. 24 Duke on Jan. 14.

• That 13-game home winning streak was the longest for the Clemson program since the Tigers also had a 12-game home streak between Jan. 27, 2021 and Jan. 4, 2022. Virginia broke the streak with a 75-65 win over the Tigers on Jan. 4, 2022.

• Clemson had a 15-game home streak between March 1, 2017 and Feb. 18, 2018. Duke broke the streak with a 66-57 win over the Tigers on Feb. 18, 2018.

• The longest home winning streak in Clemson history is a 29-gamer from Jan. 7, 1989 to December 15, 1991. Charlotte ended that 29-game streak with a 108-100 victory.

• Overall, the 13-game winning streak is now the eighth longest in school history. Clemson first won at least 12 games in a row at home between Jan. 16, 1951 and December 6, 1952. That was a 15-game streak at Fike Fieldhouse under head coach Banks McFadden.

• Virginia Tech has a higher KenPom rating (49th) with the No. 35 offense and No. 83 defense, against a No. 62 Clemson rating with a No. 48 offense and No. 81 defense. Clemson is favored by ESPN's BPI projection (61.8%).

• The Hokies dropped to 1-6 in league play with a 78-68 loss at Virginia earlier this week. Senior guard Hunter Cattoor, who missed the first Clemson meeting, returned and scored 11 points and dished five assists.

• Clemson was missing starting point guard Chase Hunter (foot/ankle injury) in the loss at Wake Forest. Brad Brownell said he didn't think the injury was serious initially after the Duke win last week, but it was "painful" for Hunter in the days after the game and that he will be ready when he's ready.

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 18/0 2.8 1.3 1.2 15.5

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 18/18 14.0 2.7 4.3 31.8

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 18/0 0.7 1.1 1.1 10.1

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 19/7 5.4 4.0 1.6 18.0

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 19/19 15.8 10.1 1.6 34.9

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 19/7 3.6 2.8 0.4 11.9

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 19/18 10.8 2.6 2.5 29.7

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 12/12 9.8 2.5 1.5 32.3

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.0 1.4

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 2/0 0.0 0.5 0.5 1.4

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 12/0 2.0 0.7 0.4 7.3

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 18/1 3.2 1.5 0.4 7.8

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 18/12 13.7 4.8 0.9 22.0

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 2/0 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.4