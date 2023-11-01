|
Legendary coach Bob Knight passes away
Hall of Fame head coach Bob Knight passed away at the age of 83 on Wednesday.
"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family," the Knight Family said in a statement. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend. "In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Coach with a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or Marian University." In 29 seasons at Indiana, he won a school-record 661 games and reached the NCAA tournament 24 times. He finished his career with an impressive 902-371 record.
