Clemson starts conference play with a win in Coral Gables

ACC play tipped off with a bang in Coral Gables, with Clemson making it six straight, overcoming a sluggish offensive effort against Miami, and taking the victory, 65-55.

It was an offensive struggle from the beginning, as both units failed to find offensive footing. The Tiger's 65 points are good for the lowest of the season, but Brownell's unit continues to find different ways to win.

The Tigers' second-half success continued for the sixth straight game, wearing down another gutsy opponent and finding different ways to win.

Those efforts began with Chase Hunter, who led the way with 18 points against the Hurricanes. Hunter struggled to find the basket against Kentucky, with his co-stars taking over in a win against Kentucky. To open conference play, he reminded Miami why he's running the show.

Ian Schieffelin entered Saturday afternoon shooting 19 percent from deep, struggling to find a groove from outside. The senior forward found his stroke, drilling three of his four attempts from deep.

His three makes from beyond the arc accounted for nine of his 15 points in enemy territory.

The Tigers led for 21 minutes, holding consistent control of Miami on the road and preventing any momentum being taken away.

Clemson will return to Littlejohn to face Memphis in another high-stakes non-conference outing next Saturday at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN2.