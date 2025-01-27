Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking

The Tigers improved to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in ACC play with the dominating week's sweep of Syracuse (home; 86-72) and Virginia Tech (away; 72-57), capturing the fourth and fifth ACC wins in a row improving the run to eight victories in the last nine games.

With that run, the Coaches Poll ranked the Tigers No. 25 overall on Monday. The AP Top 25 kept Clemson out, however, at 29th in voting points.

Clemson had only been in the Coaches poll once this year previously (Dec. 9 edition).

Clemson had a two-week run previously in the AP Top 25 where it debuted at No. 16 on December 9, fell to No. 25 the next week after a home overtime loss to Memphis and then dropped out after a road overtime loss at South Carolina.

Clemson is No. 30 in the NCAA's NET metric and No. 27 on KenPom. The Tigers are No. 28 in offensive rating and No. 44 in defensive rating on KenPom.

Clemson is a projected 5-seed in CBS Sports' latest bracketology update, projecting a trip out to Seattle to face McNeese State and opposite a 4-seed Oregon/13-seed Yale matchup.