Clemson remains out of Top 25 polls

Clemson won a third consecutive ACC game and a sixth in the last seven games Saturday, but that was not enough to crack the AP or Coaches Top 25 rankings on Monday. The Tigers only went from 33rd in votes last week to tied for 30th with the AP after improving to 15-4 (7-1 ACC) with a 78-75 overtime win at Pitt. The ACC did gain an AP Top 25 team to join No. 2 Duke, with No. 25 Louisville. Clemson is No. 31 in the NCAA's NET metric and No. 26 on KenPom. The Tigers are No. 28 in offensive rating and No. 34 in defensive rating on KenPom. Brad Brownell's group had a two-week run in the AP Top 25 where it debuted at No. 16 on December 9, fell to No. 25 the next week after a home overtime loss to Memphis and then dropped out after a road overtime loss at South Carolina. Clemson is up to a 6-seed in the CBS Sports NCAA Tournament projections. The Tigers return to action facing Syracuse at home on Wednesday (7 p.m./ACCN). JBR Seed List - Monday January 20th.



