Clemson moves up in AP Top 25
Another weekly sweep of the ACC action moved Clemson men’s basketball up the AP Top 25 this week.
The Tigers jumped up five spots to No. 18 this week. Clemson improved to 21-5 overall and 13-2 in ACC play with 20+ point wins at home over UNC (85-65) and at Florida State (72-46). Brad Brownell’s group has won 9-of-10 and 12-of-14 since dual overtime losses in December. Only two of Clemson’s defeats have come in regulation, and both were in road environments (84-71 to Boise State on Nov. 17; 74-64 at Louisville, which is tied for second in the ACC with Clemson). The Tigers moved up to No. 17 in this week's Coaches Poll. Clemson is up to No. 26 in the NCAA NET metric with three Quad 1 wins and a 10-4 mark versus Quad 1/2 teams. The Tigers are now in the Top 25 in the KenPom ratings (23) with a Top-30 efficiency on offense (20) and defense (27). The Tigers return to action at SMU on Saturday (4 p.m./ACCN), where the Mustangs are looking to crack the Top 4 for a double-bye in Charlotte’s ACC Tournament (a half-game back of fourth-place Wake Forest and 19-6 overall, 10-4 ACC). Over the last two seasons, Clemson went .500 as an AP-ranked team going into last week’s 2-0 return to the outlet’s poll. AP poll - 2/17 1. Auburn (59) Others receiving votes: New Mexico 117, Saint Mary's 63, UCLA 56, Creighton 27, Illinois 22, UConn 20, George Mason 15, Gonzaga 14, High Point 1.
