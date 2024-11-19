Clemson men’s basketball signs three new Tigers

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff added Zac Foster (Atlanta, Ga./Woodward Academy), Chase Thompson (Alexandria, Minn./Alexandria Area) and Trent Steinour (Mooresville, N.C./Lake Norman) to the Clemson University men’s basketball program. All three signed to play for the Tigers beginning in 2025-26. The Clemson recruiting class ranks 22nd nationally, according to 247Sports. Foster jumps into fourth in the 247Sports’ top five rated Clemson recruits of all time. “I want to congratulate my staff who did a great job signing this class,” said Brownell, “We are excited about adding talented players who are a tremendous fit with the Clemson culture. Zac, Chase and Trent are three good students who come from great families and will blend well with our team.” Foster is a 6-4, 180-pound four-star guard who ranks as the No. 70 overall prospect in the 2025 class. He is the No. 11 combo guard in the class, according to 247Sports. As a junior, Foster averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He was named All-Region and Honorable Mention All-State in Georgia. His brother, Marcus, is a senior guard at Xavier, and his mother, Sheri, is in the Hall of Fame for women’s basketball at Loyola Marymount University. “Zac Foster is a talented combo guard with excellent size, speed and skill for the position. He has grown up in the game, coming from a basketball centric family. Our staff has been following Zac for quite some time and impressed by his versatility, talent and feel for the game. He excelled in the summer league circuit, and we feel he has a bright future playing multiple positions at Clemson.” Foster chose Clemson over Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Georgia and West Virginia. Welcome to Tigertown, Zac!! ✍️🐅🐾@Zacfresh9 pic.twitter.com/ErURFfPG9n — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 19, 2024 Thompson is a 6-8, 215-pound four-star forward and ranks as the No. 94 player in the country, according to Rivals. He ranks No. 1 overall in the state of Minnesota according to PrepHoops. Thompson is a dual-sport athlete and stars in basketball and football as a quarterback. Thompson averaged 19.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a junior. He led Alexandria Area to a final four appearance in the MSHSL state tournament last March. His older brother, Treyton, plays basketball at Stetson University. “Chase Thompson is a multi-sport athlete who has excelled as a leader in both sports. This weekend he’s quarterbacking his football team in the state championship. On the court, his versatility and skill level should allow him to play effectively all over the floor. I am impressed by his competitive nature and winning pedigree and look forward to working with him as soon he gets on campus.” Thompson chose Clemson over Iowa and West Virginia. Welcome to Tigertown, Chase!! ✍️🐅🐾@ChaseThompson25 pic.twitter.com/5DOGxRs7I7 — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 19, 2024 Steinour is a 6-10, 215-pound forward/center who ranks as a three-star, according to 247Sports. Steinour is the grandson of former Clemson big man Randy Mahaffey who played for the Tigers from 1964-67. As a junior, Steinour averaged 16.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game and helped lead Lake Norman to the Elite Eight of the NCHSAA state tournament. “Trent Steinour is the latest addition to Clemson from the legendary Mahaffey family. He’s long, athletic and runs the floor extremely well. A tireless worker, Trent has worked hard to develop his perimeter game throughout high school, and we think he will fit very well into our hi/low motion offense.” Steinour chose Clemson over Georgia, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and South Carolina. Welcome to Tigertown, Trent!! ✍️🐅🐾@TrentSteinour pic.twitter.com/VErJ3LCtdr — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 19, 2024