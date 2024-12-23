CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson men fall out of AP Top 25
2024 Dec 23

The Clemson men's basketball team's two-week run in the AP Top 25 ended after going 1-1 last week.

The Tigers lost at home to Memphis in overtime, 87-82, to fall nine spots to No. 25 last week, and that stretched to a season's first losing streak with a 91-88 loss in overtime at South Carolina.

Brad Brownell's group improved to 10-3 with a 73-62 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday at home, however, moving to 2-0 in ACC action before a break until Jan. 1 (Stanford at home; 4 p.m./ACCN).

In voting points, Clemson dropped further than the week before, ranking 38th with all the votes tallied. Memphis also slipped out after splitting the road trip at Virginia (64-62 win) and home date with Mississippi State (79-66 loss).

The Tigers hold a win over current No. 10 Kentucky, which dropped its second game of the season in decisive fashion versus Ohio State (85-65).

Clemson is 39th in the NCAA's NET metric and 31st in the KenPom ratings.

AP 20-25

20. San Diego State (8-2; 36 POM/43 NET)

21. Purdue (8-4; 27 POM/36 NET)

22. UCLA (10-2; 16 POM/20 NET)

23. Arkansas (10-2; 41 POM/47 NET)

24. Illinois (8-3; 23 POM/14 NET)

25. Baylor (7-3; 17 POM/21 NET)

AP Others receiving votes:

Maryland 119, Dayton 108, Drake 91, St. John's 90, Memphis 65, Michigan 50, Georgia 45, Pittsburgh 27, West Virginia 26, Missouri 25, Ohio St. 23, North Carolina 20, Clemson 18, Arizona St 13, Utah St. 9, Wisconsin 9, Indiana 8, Texas Tech 8, St. Bonaventure 4, Penn St. 3.

