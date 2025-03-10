|
Clemson jumps into AP Top 10 for first time in 16 years
Clemson men's basketball is in the AP Top 10 for the first time in 16 years.
Brad Brownell's Tigers (26-5) checked in at No. 10 on Monday. Clemson men's basketball last resided in the AP Top 10 in January 2009. The last time the Tigers were ranked any higher was in the 1997-98 season (No. 5 in November). The Tigers also checked in at No. 10 in Monday's Coaches Poll. Clemson enters the ACC Tournament as a 3-seed after a record conference win total (18). They take on a team to be determined on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in Charlotte (ESPN or ESPN2). The Tigers are No. 22 in the latest NCAA NET metric rankings, with four wins over Quad 1 opponents. Clemson is a projected 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament according to CBS Sports. AP Top 25 - 3/10 1. Duke (52) Others receiving votes: Drake 103, Arizona 82, UCLA 52, UC San Diego 39, UConn 38, Gonzaga 28, New Mexico 20, Creighton 18, Mississippi 17, VCU 6, High Point 4, Kansas 3, Akron 2, McNeese St. 1, Xavier 1.
2. Houston
3. Auburn
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. St. John's
7. Michigan State
8. Tennessee
9. Texas Tech
10. Clemson
11. Maryland
12. Iowa State
13. Louisville
14. Texas A&M
15. Kentucky
16. Memphis
17. BYU
18. Wisconsin
19. St. Mary's
20. Purdue
21. Missouri
22. Michigan
23. Oregon
24. Illinois
25. Marquette
