Tigers head to Tallahassee for key ACC series against Seminoles
The No. 2 Tigers travel to No. 5 Florida State in an ACC showdown in Tallahassee this weekend.
SERIES SETUP • Who – Clemson (36-10, 13-8 ACC) vs. Florida State (31-9, 12-6 ACC) • Best Ranking – CU – No. 2 NCBWA; FSU – No. 5 D1Baseball • When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.) • Where – Tallahassee, Fla. (Dick Howser Stadium) • Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network (Saturday) • Video Announcers (Friday) – Chris Chavez, Ariya Massoudi • Video Announcers (Saturday) – Kevin Fitzgerald, Devon Travis • Video Announcers (Sunday) – Chip Baker, Chris Chavez, Ariya Massoudi • Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM)) • Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com • Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com • Social Media – ClemsonBaseball SERIES HISTORY • Overall Record – Florida State leads 83-77-1 (1958-24) • Record at Florida State – Florida State leads 45-23-1 (1962-23) STARTING PITCHERS • Friday – RHP Aidan Knaak (CU) vs. LHP Jamie Arnold (FSU) • Saturday – RHP Drew Titsworth (CU) vs. LHP Joey Volini (FSU) • Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. LHP Wes Mendes (FSU) CLEMSON OVERVIEW • Clemson, which has a 6-4 road record, was swept in three games at No. 25 NC State last weekend. • The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .272 with a .443 slugging percentage, .410 on-base percentage and 56 steals. • The pitching staff has a 4.65 ERA, .235 opponents’ batting average and 2.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976. FLORIDA STATE OVERVIEW • Florida State, which has a 20-4 home record and is averaging 8.2 runs per game, is led by third-year Head Coach Link Jarrett. • The Seminoles won one of three games at Louisville last weekend. They are hitting .318 and have a 4.58 ERA and .978 fielding percentage. • Alex Lodise is hitting .440 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs, Gage Harrelson is batting .370 and Max Williams has 15 homers and 38 RBIs. QUICK HITS • Clemson plays its eighth, ninth and 10th consecutive games against a top-25 team at Florida State. • In 2025, Clemson is 26-0 when it totals the same or less offensive strikeouts than its opponent. • In 2025, Andrew Ciufo has nine sacrifice bunts, tied for eighth most in a season in Clemson history and the most by a Tiger since 2011. SCHEDULE STRONG • Clemson has an official RPI of No. 8 (through games of April 30). • A big reason for the Tigers’ top-10 RPI is their strength of schedule, which is No. 22 in the nation. • Clemson’s non-conference strength of schedule is No. 80 in the nation, and the Tigers are 23-2 in regular-season non-conference games.
