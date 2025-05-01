sports_baseball
Tigers head to Tallahassee for key ACC series against Seminoles

The No. 2 Tigers travel to No. 5 Florida State in an ACC showdown in Tallahassee this weekend.

SERIES SETUP

• Who – Clemson (36-10, 13-8 ACC) vs. Florida State (31-9, 12-6 ACC)

• Best Ranking – CU – No. 2 NCBWA; FSU – No. 5 D1Baseball

• When – Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (6 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.)

• Where – Tallahassee, Fla. (Dick Howser Stadium)

• Watch – ACC Network Extra (Friday, Sunday), ACC Network (Saturday)

• Video Announcers (Friday) – Chris Chavez, Ariya Massoudi

• Video Announcers (Saturday) – Kevin Fitzgerald, Devon Travis

• Video Announcers (Sunday) – Chip Baker, Chris Chavez, Ariya Massoudi

• Listen (Radio) – Clemson Athletic Network (locally on WCCP (105.5 FM))

• Listen (Internet) – ClemsonTigers.com

• Live Stats – ClemsonTigers.com

• Social Media – ClemsonBaseball

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Florida State leads 83-77-1 (1958-24)

• Record at Florida State – Florida State leads 45-23-1 (1962-23)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – RHP Aidan Knaak (CU) vs. LHP Jamie Arnold (FSU)

• Saturday – RHP Drew Titsworth (CU) vs. LHP Joey Volini (FSU)

• Sunday – TBA (CU) vs. LHP Wes Mendes (FSU)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 6-4 road record, was swept in three games at No. 25 NC State last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.1 runs per game and hitting .272 with a .443 slugging percentage, .410 on-base percentage and 56 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.65 ERA, .235 opponents’ batting average and 2.65 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .976.

FLORIDA STATE OVERVIEW

• Florida State, which has a 20-4 home record and is averaging 8.2 runs per game, is led by third-year Head Coach Link Jarrett.

• The Seminoles won one of three games at Louisville last weekend. They are hitting .318 and have a 4.58 ERA and .978 fielding percentage.

• Alex Lodise is hitting .440 with 14 homers and 53 RBIs, Gage Harrelson is batting .370 and Max Williams has 15 homers and 38 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Clemson plays its eighth, ninth and 10th consecutive games against a top-25 team at Florida State.

• In 2025, Clemson is 26-0 when it totals the same or less offensive strikeouts than its opponent.

• In 2025, Andrew Ciufo has nine sacrifice bunts, tied for eighth most in a season in Clemson history and the most by a Tiger since 2011.

SCHEDULE STRONG

• Clemson has an official RPI of No. 8 (through games of April 30).

• A big reason for the Tigers’ top-10 RPI is their strength of schedule, which is No. 22 in the nation.

• Clemson’s non-conference strength of schedule is No. 80 in the nation, and the Tigers are 23-2 in regular-season non-conference games.


