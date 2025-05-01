Clemson to play in 2025 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Clemson University men’s basketball will play in the 2025 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic at the TD Arena in Charleston, S.C. The bracket and game times will be announced at a later date. The tournament format has changed from previous seasons. There will be two separate brackets – the Palmetto Bracket which includes Clemson, Georgia, West Virginia and Xavier, and the Lowcountry Bracket that will feature Boston College, Davidson, Tulane and Utah State. Each team will play two games, with all teams scheduled to play their first game on Friday, November 21, and their second game on Sunday, November 23. This will be Clemson’s fifth appearance in the Charleston Classic. Clemson has a 8-4 record overall, including a championship in November of 2008 and runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2017.